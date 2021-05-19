Connexion
CNSX Markets : 2021-0525 – Name Change and Symbol Change- Brand X Lifestyle Corp. (BXXX)

19/05/2021 | 22:10
le 19 mai/May 2021

Brand X Lifestyle Corp. has announced a name and symbol change to Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (TEAM).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on May 21, 2021.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 20, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

________________________

Brand X Lifestyle Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (TEAM).

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 21 mai 2021.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 20 mai 2021. Les concessionnaires sont invités à saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective :

le 21 mai/May 2021

New Symbol/Nouveau symbole:

TEAM

Old Symbol/Vieux symbole:

BXXX

New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP :

13640F105

New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN :

CA13640F1053

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :

10527B108/ CA10527B1085

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com

Disclaimer

CNSX Markets Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 20:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
