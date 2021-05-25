Connexion
CNSX Markets : 2021-0538 – Name Change - Captiva Verde Land Corp. (PWR)

25/05/2021 | 20:35
Le 25 mai/May 2021

Captiva Verde Land Corp. has announced a name change to Captiva Verde Wellness Corp.

The symbol will remain the same.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on May 26, 2021.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 25, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

________________________

Captiva Verde Land Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Captiva Verde Wellness Corp.

Le symbole restera le même.

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 26 mai 2021.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 25 mai 2021. Les concessionnaires sont invités à saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective :

le 26 mai/May 2021

Symbol/symbole :

PWR

New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP :

14076P104

New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN :

CA14076P1045

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :

14075E100/CA14075E1007

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com

Disclaimer

CNSX Markets Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 18:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
