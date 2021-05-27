Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actualités
  3. Sociétés
Actualités : Toute l'info
Toute l'infoNos articlesSociétésMarchésEconomie & ForexMat. PremièresTauxBarons de la boursePro. de la financeAgendaSecteurs
Toute l'actualité
Recommandations des analystes
Rumeurs
Introductions
Opérations capitalistiques
Nouveaux contrats
Profits warnings
Nominations
Communiqués
Evénements
Opérations sur titre

CNSX Markets : 2021-0547 – Name Change and Symbol Change- Deer Horn Capital Inc. (DHC)

27/05/2021 | 22:48
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

le 27 mai/May 2021

Deer Horn Capital Inc. has announced a name and symbol change to First Tellurium Corp. (FTEL).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on May 28, 2021.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 27, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

________________________

Deer Horn Capital Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour First Tellurium Corp. (FTEL).

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 28 mai 2021.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 27 mai 2021. Les concessionnaires sont invités à saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective :

le 28 mai/May 2021

New Symbol/ Nouveau symbole:

FTEL

Old Symbol/ Vieux symbole:

DHC

New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP :

33716L109

New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN :

CA33716L1094

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :

243809209/CA2438092090

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com

Disclaimer

CNSX Markets Inc. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 20:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Dernières actualités "Sociétés"
23:33VIVENDI  : parmi les premières entreprises signataires du manifeste Impact
PU
23:33PUB EN LIGNE  : Google proche d'un accord avec l'Autorité de la concurrence - sources
DJ
23:11Capital Orletto II inc. convoque une assemblée générale annuelle et extraordinaire pour l'adoption et l'alignement de la Société vis-à-vis la Nouvelle politique SCD
GL
23:04DIVIDEND GROWTH SPLIT  : Prospectus Supplement – French
PU
23:01BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Wall Street finit en ordre dispersé après des données sur l'emploi
RE
22:54KAMO BULLE DE COM  : le mobilier tout-en-un pour les salles de réunion de 2 à 10 places
PU
22:51A Wall Street, le Dow Jones progresse grâce à Boeing et un indicateur
AW
22:48CNSX MARKETS  : 2021-0547 – Name Change and Symbol Change- Deer Horn Capital Inc. (DHC)
PU
22:46SCANDALE FIFA : la banque Julius Bär verse 80 millions USD aux Etats-Unis
AW
22:34VODAFONE  : Opinion positive de Goldman Sachs
ZD
Dernières actualités "Sociétés"

ACTUALITÉS LES PLUS LUES

1EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Kering, Dassault Systèmes, Airbus, HSBC, Ford, GlobalFoundries, Bayer, Tesla, Sulze..
2Le dollar reste proche de son plus bas niveau sur trois mois, le bitcoin est en difficulté
3SOLUTIONS 30 SE : SOLUTIONS 30 : dans la peau d'un gérant actions
4SOLUTIONS 30 : la réaction de Franck Morel sur BFM Business
5AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Ahold Delhaize, Aveva, Flatexdegiro, Centamin, Oncopeptides, VAT Group, Swisscon..

ACTUALITÉS QUI IMPACTENT