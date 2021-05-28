Connexion
CNSX Markets : 2021-0549 - Changement de nom - IMC International Mining Corp. (IMCX)

28/05/2021 | 18:15
le 28 mai/May 2021

IMC International Mining Corp. has announced a name change to Interra Copper Corp.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on May 31, 2021.

The symbol will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 28, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

________________________

IMC International Mining Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Interra Copper Corp.

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 31 mai 2021.

Le symbole restera le même.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 28 mai 2021. Les concessionnaires sont invités à saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective :

le 31 mai/May 2021

Symbol/symbole:

IMCX

New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP :

46072A103

New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN :

CA46072A1030

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :

45250W101/CA45250W1014

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com

Disclaimer

CNSX Markets Inc. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 16:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
