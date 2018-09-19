Connexion
CREDIT AGRICOLE HOME LOAN SFH : Mise à disposition Rapport Financier Semestriel 2018

0
0
19/09/2018 | 13:55
   

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au

 30 juin 2018 de CREDIT AGRICOLE HOME LOAN SFH  

Montrouge, le 19 septembre 2018

Crédit Agricole Home Loan SFH annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier semestriel 2018. Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site Internet de Crédit Agricole S.A. :

https://www.credit-agricole.com/finance/finance/dette/emissions-marche/ca-home-loan-sfh-covered-bonds



