CREDIT AGRICOLE HOME LOAN SFH : Mise à disposition Rapport Financier Semestriel 2018

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au

30 juin 2018 de CREDIT AGRICOLE HOME LOAN SFH

Montrouge, le 19 septembre 2018

Crédit Agricole Home Loan SFH annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier semestriel 2018 . Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site Internet de Crédit Agricole S.A. :

https://www.credit-agricole.com/finance/finance/dette/emissions-marche/ca-home-loan-sfh-covered-bonds

