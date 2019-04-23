Connexion
CREDIT AGRICOLE HOME LOAN SFH : Mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2018

0
23/04/2019 | 13:52
   

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel

au 31 décembre 2018 de CREDIT AGRICOLE HOME LOAN SFH  

Montrouge, le 23 avril 2019

Crédit Agricole Home Loan SFH annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son Rapport financier annuel 2018. Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site Internet de Crédit Agricole S.A. :

https://www.credit-agricole.com/finance/finance/dette/emissions-marche/ca-home-loan-sfh-covered-bonds



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CREDIT AGRICOLE HOME LOAN SFH via Globenewswire
