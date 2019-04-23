CREDIT AGRICOLE HOME LOAN SFH : Mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2018

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel

au 31 décembre 2018 de CREDIT AGRICOLE HOME LOAN SFH

Montrouge, le 23 avril 2019

Crédit Agricole Home Loan SFH annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son Rapport financier annuel 2018. Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site Internet de Crédit Agricole S.A. :

https://www.credit-agricole.com/finance/finance/dette/emissions-marche/ca-home-loan-sfh-covered-bonds

