CREDIT AGRICOLE PUBLIC SECTOR SCF : Mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2018

23/04/2019 | 14:59
    Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel sur l'exercice 2018 de CREDIT AGRICOLE PUBLIC SECTOR SCF  

Montrouge, le 23 avril 2019

Crédit Agricole Public Sector SCF annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel sur l'exercice 2018. Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site Internet de Crédit Agricole S.A. : https://www.credit-agricole.com/finance/finance/dette/emissions-marche/ca-public-sector-scf-covered-bonds

En application de la possibilité donnée dans l'article 222-3 du Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers, le rapport financier annuel contient le rapport sur les conditions de préparation et d'organisation des travaux du conseil d'administration et les procédures de contrôle interne mises en place par la Société.



Source: CREDIT AGRICOLE PUBLIC SECTOR SCF via Globenewswire
