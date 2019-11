CSSF Commission de surveillance du secteur finan : La CSSF lance l'initiative nationale en matière d'éducation financière sous le nom de lëtzfin (en français, allemand et anglais)

PRESS RELEASE 19/55

The CSSF launches the national financial education initiative under the name of lëtzfin

As part of its consumer protection mission, the CSSF is launching the first digital tools to promote financial education in Luxembourg: a new information portal www.letzfin.lu, as well as applications to raise awareness among consumers of all ages of the financial issues that arise on a daily basis. These tools were presented at a press conference on 19 November, in the presence of Mr Pierre Gramegna, Minister of Finance and Mr Claude Meisch, Minister of National Education.

Consumers alone with financial choices

In a globalised world where everything is accessible in a few clicks, at any time, wherever you are, consumers are increasingly left alone to make their financial decisions and to assume the consequences. In order to be able to face the challenges of a digitalized daily life, everyone must nowadays have a basic knowledge of financial matters.

"The financial crisis has shown that financial education must play a more important role in the lives of all citizens. Indeed, financial education enables consumers to make informed and responsible financial decisions, and this is even more essential in a digital world in which information is circulating ever faster. In this context, I would like to congratulate the CSSF for the initiatives it has taken in this area, which aim to better educate all our citizens, from the youngest to the oldest, in school or outside, in the world of finance and FinTech, and to raise their awareness of sustainable finance," said Pierre Gramegna, Minister of Finance.

The purpose of financial education is to empower citizens to make informed financial choices. It also involves consumer education, i.e. be able to resist temptations and to make choices within one's budget. Indeed, everyone must be able to measure the risks of certain behaviours with money, understand that being seduced by, supposedly easy, loans exceeding one's ability to repay, can lead to over-indebtedness.

According to Danièle Berna-Ost, Secretary General of the CSSF: "The right financial reflexes should be acquired at school and from a very early age. Financial education must provide students with the skills they need to face the world we live in."

And to Claude Meisch, Minister of National Education, to follow on: "Children and young people are the consumers

of today and the economic actors of tomorrow: it is therefore essential that we not only help them learn to manage money and consumption responsibly, but also prepare them to become autonomous and enlightened citizens capable of making the right financial choices, for their benefit and that of society."

Strengthening consumer protection through financial education tools

The CSSF, in collaboration with the "Committee for the Protection of Financial Consumers "*, has developed several tools. According to Claude Marx, Director General of the CSSF, "the best way to protect consumers is to educate them. The CSSF has a consumer protection mission. This mission is reflected in particular in appropriate supervision of professionals in the financial sector, but cannot be complete without financial education. Requiring professionals to provide more information to their clients only makes sense if the latter have the necessary knowledge to understand it."

Information portal "lëtzfin"

The information portal www.letzfin.lucontains essential information on topics to which most of our fellow citizens are exposed in their private and professional lives: "Your money", "insurance", "credits", "saving and investing", "pension", "precautions to be taken" and "over-indebtedness". Its purpose is to educate and protect consumers by providing them with basic financial information to help them analyse and understand their financial situation and make appropriate and informed choices.

This website also offers practical tools: simulate credit calculations, establish your personal budget, test your knowledge with "quizzes" or watch explanatory videos.