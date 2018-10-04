Celyad : annonce un accord exclusif pour la plateforme shRNA d’Horizon Discovery afin de développer des thérapies allogéniques CAR-T de nouvelle génération

Présentation des résultats de l'étude in vivo lors de la réunion annuelle de la SITC 2018

Celyad (Paris:CYAD) (Brussels:CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD) (Euronext Bruxelles et Paris, et NASDAQ: CYAD), une société biopharmaceutique de stade clinique spécialisée dans le développement des thérapies cellulaires CAR-T, annonce aujourd'hui un accord exclusif avec Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD), pour l’utilisation de sa technologie shRNA afin de générer la seconde plateforme allogénique de Celyad ne faisant pas appel à de l’édition du génome.

Celyad a récemment annoncé son premier produit CAR-T allogénique ne faisant pas appel à de l’édition du génome, CYAD-101, un CAR NKG2D allogénique utilisant un nouveau peptide, TIM (TCR Inhibiting Molecule). Grâce à l’accord passé avec Horizon Discovery, Celyad a désormais accès à une nouvelle plateforme shRNA.

Les données provenant d'études précliniques démontrant la polyvalence de la plateforme shRNA dans un contexte allogénique seront présentées lors de la prochaine réunion annuelle de la SITC (Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer) à Washington D.C., du 7 au 11 novembre. Ces données précliniques prometteuses ouvriront la voie aux prochaines étapes du développement de l’approche allogénique différenciée de Celyad pour la thérapie cellulaire CAR-T.

“Nous sommes enthousiastes à l’idée de pouvoir tirer parti de la plateforme shRNA d’Horizon pour faire d’avantage progresser notre approche novatrice des cellules CAR-T allogéniques ne faisant pas appel à de l’édition du génome”, a déclaré le Dr Christian Homsy, CEO de Celyad. “Celyad s'est engagée à faire progresser rapidement son programme allogénique en se basant sur des données précliniques prometteuses qui seront présentées à la SITC. Ces données fournissent une preuve de concept pour notre approche allogénique ne faisant pas appel à l’édition du génome en fonction de l'ARN shRNA. Outre les données précliniques très prometteuses, notre approche allogénique est également renforcée par le solide portefeuille de brevets de Celyad aux États-Unis, qui couvre globalement l’utilisation du CAR-T allogénique en utilisant des cellules inhibées ou supprimées par le TCR. ”

Jon Moore, CSO d'Horizon Discovery a déclaré : “La technologie de haute performance shRNA sous licence de Celyad est la même que celle utilisée dans notre gamme de produits SMARTvector et est conçue pour détruire efficacement des cibles très spécifiques. La collaboration entre Celyad et Horizon a été conçue dans le but d’offrir à Celyad la possibilité de trouver une solution très efficace à ses besoins. Horizon perçoit sa technologie shRNA comme un rival de taille aux approches faisant appel à de l'édition génique afin d’améliorer la performance de produits de thérapies cellulaires. Nous voyons un énorme potentiel dans les thérapies cellulaires et nous nous sommes engagés à développer et à fournir des technologies innovantes qui permettent à nos partenaires d’amener des thérapies cellulaires en clinique et répondre aux besoins médicaux non satisfaits.”

About Celyad

Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of specialized CAR-T cell-based therapies. Celyad utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Celyad’s CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treat a broad range of solid and hematologic tumors. Its lead oncology candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), is currently evaluated in a Phase I dose escalation clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers including five solid tumors (colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast and pancreatic cancers) and two hematological tumors (acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma). The safety and clinical activity of the CYAD-01 therapy concurrently administered with standard-of-care treatments or preconditioning chemotherapy is also assessed in a full clinical development program focused on acute myeloid leukemia and colorectal cancer. Celyad was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, and New York, NY. Celyad’s ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American Depository Shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market, all under the ticker symbol CYAD.

About Horizon Discovery Group plc www.horizondiscovery.com

Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD) ("Horizon") is a world leader in gene editing and gene modulation technologies. Horizon designs and engineers cells using its translational genomics platform, a highly precise and flexible suite of DNA editing tools (rAAV, ZFN, CRISPR and Transposon) and, following the acquisition of Dharmacon, Inc., its functional genomics platform comprising gene knockdown (RNAi) and gene expression (cDNA, ORF) tools, for research and clinical applications that advance human health. Horizon’s platforms and capabilities enable researchers to alter almost any gene or modulate its function in human or mammalian cell lines.

Horizon offers an extensive range of catalogue products and related research services to support a greater understanding of the function of genes across all species and the genetic drivers of human disease and the development of personalized molecular, cell and gene therapies. These have been adopted by over 10,000 academic, drug discovery, drug manufacturing and clinical diagnostics customers around the globe, as well as in the Company’s own R&D pipeline.

Horizon is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market under the ticker “HZD.”

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the safety and efficacy of CYAD-01 and the new mAb manufacturing method used to manufacture this drug product candidate; statements concerning the ongoing and planned clinical development of CYAD-01, including the timing of data readouts and presentations; the clinical and commercial potential of CYAD-01 and the adequacy of Celyad’s financial resources; Celyad’s financial condition, results of operation and business outlook; and Celyad’s expected cash burn. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of Celyad, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular it should be noted that the interim data summarized above are preliminary in nature. There is limited data concerning safety and clinical activity following treatment with the CYAD-01 drug product candidate. These results may not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies involving the CYAD-01 drug product candidate. These forward-looking statements are further qualified by important factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and our research and development programs; our ability to advance drug product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; our ability to successfully manufacture drug product for our clinical trials, including with our new mAb manufacturing process and with respect to manufacturing drug product with the desired number of T cells under our clinical trial protocols; our reliance on the success of our drug product candidates, including our dependence on the regulatory approval of CYAD-01 in the United States and Europe and subsequent commercial success of CYAD-01, both of which may never occur; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; our ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities; the commercialization of our drug product candidates, if approved; the pricing and reimbursement of our drug product candidates, if approved; the implementation of our business model, strategic plans for our business, drug product candidates and technology; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our drug product candidates and technology; our ability to operate our business without infringing, misappropriating or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; cost associated with enforcing or defending intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or violation; product liability; and other claims; regulatory development in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions; estimates of our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; the potential benefits of strategic collaboration agreements and our ability to enter into strategic arrangements; our ability to maintain and establish collaborations or obtain additional grant funding; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our drug product candidates, if approved; our financial performance; developments relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing therapies and statements regarding future revenue, hiring plans, expenses, capital expenditures, capital requirements and share performance. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Celyad’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018 and subsequent filings and reports by Celyad. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

