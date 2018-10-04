Celyad : annonce un accord exclusif pour la plateforme shRNA d’Horizon Discovery afin de développer des thérapies allogéniques CAR-T de nouvelle génération

Regulatory News:
Celyad (Paris:CYAD) (Brussels:CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD) (Euronext Bruxelles et
Paris, et NASDAQ: CYAD), une société biopharmaceutique de stade clinique
spécialisée dans le développement des thérapies cellulaires CAR-T,
annonce aujourd'hui un accord exclusif avec Horizon Discovery Group plc
(LSE: HZD), pour l’utilisation de sa technologie shRNA afin de générer
la seconde plateforme allogénique de Celyad ne faisant pas appel à de
l’édition du génome.
Celyad a récemment annoncé son premier produit CAR-T allogénique ne
faisant pas appel à de l’édition du génome, CYAD-101, un CAR NKG2D
allogénique utilisant un nouveau peptide, TIM (TCR Inhibiting Molecule).
Grâce à l’accord passé avec Horizon Discovery, Celyad a désormais accès
à une nouvelle plateforme shRNA.
Les données provenant d'études précliniques démontrant la polyvalence de
la plateforme shRNA dans un contexte allogénique seront présentées lors
de la prochaine réunion annuelle de la SITC (Society for Immunotherapy
of Cancer) à Washington D.C., du 7 au 11 novembre. Ces données
précliniques prometteuses ouvriront la voie aux prochaines étapes du
développement de l’approche allogénique différenciée de Celyad pour la
thérapie cellulaire CAR-T.
“Nous sommes enthousiastes à l’idée de pouvoir tirer parti de la
plateforme shRNA d’Horizon pour faire d’avantage progresser notre
approche novatrice des cellules CAR-T allogéniques ne faisant pas appel
à de l’édition du génome”, a déclaré le Dr Christian Homsy, CEO
de Celyad. “Celyad s'est engagée à faire progresser rapidement
son programme allogénique en se basant sur des données précliniques
prometteuses qui seront présentées à la SITC. Ces données fournissent
une preuve de concept pour notre approche allogénique ne faisant pas
appel à l’édition du génome en fonction de l'ARN shRNA. Outre les
données précliniques très prometteuses, notre approche allogénique est
également renforcée par le solide portefeuille de brevets de Celyad aux
États-Unis, qui couvre globalement l’utilisation du CAR-T allogénique en
utilisant des cellules inhibées ou supprimées par le TCR. ”
Jon Moore, CSO d'Horizon Discovery a déclaré : “La technologie
de haute performance shRNA sous licence de Celyad est la même que celle
utilisée dans notre gamme de produits SMARTvector et est conçue pour
détruire efficacement des cibles très spécifiques. La collaboration
entre Celyad et Horizon a été conçue dans le but d’offrir à Celyad la
possibilité de trouver une solution très efficace à ses besoins. Horizon
perçoit sa technologie shRNA comme un rival de taille aux approches
faisant appel à de l'édition génique afin d’améliorer la performance de
produits de thérapies cellulaires. Nous voyons un énorme potentiel dans
les thérapies cellulaires et nous nous sommes engagés à développer et à
fournir des technologies innovantes qui permettent à nos partenaires
d’amener des thérapies cellulaires en clinique et répondre aux besoins
médicaux non satisfaits.”
About Celyad
Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
development of specialized CAR-T cell-based therapies. Celyad utilizes
its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Celyad’s CAR-T cell
platform has the potential to treat a broad range of solid and
hematologic tumors. Its lead oncology candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D),
is currently evaluated in a Phase I dose escalation clinical trial to
assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of
autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers including five
solid tumors (colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast and
pancreatic cancers) and two hematological tumors (acute myeloid leukemia
and multiple myeloma). The safety and clinical activity of the CYAD-01
therapy concurrently administered with standard-of-care treatments or
preconditioning chemotherapy is also assessed in a full clinical
development program focused on acute myeloid leukemia and colorectal
cancer. Celyad was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert,
Belgium, and New York, NY. Celyad’s ordinary shares are listed on the
Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American
Depository Shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market, all under the
ticker symbol CYAD.
About Horizon Discovery Group plc www.horizondiscovery.com
Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD) ("Horizon") is a world leader in
gene editing and gene modulation technologies. Horizon designs and
engineers cells using its translational genomics platform, a highly
precise and flexible suite of DNA editing tools (rAAV, ZFN, CRISPR and
Transposon) and, following the acquisition of Dharmacon, Inc., its
functional genomics platform comprising gene knockdown (RNAi) and gene
expression (cDNA, ORF) tools, for research and clinical applications
that advance human health. Horizon’s platforms and capabilities enable
researchers to alter almost any gene or modulate its function in human
or mammalian cell lines.
Horizon offers an extensive range of catalogue products and related
research services to support a greater understanding of the function of
genes across all species and the genetic drivers of human disease and
the development of personalized molecular, cell and gene therapies.
These have been adopted by over 10,000 academic, drug discovery, drug
manufacturing and clinical diagnostics customers around the globe, as
well as in the Company’s own R&D pipeline.
Horizon is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, and is listed on the London
Stock Exchange’s AIM market under the ticker “HZD.”
