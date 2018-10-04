Celyad : présentera des mises à jour cliniques pour CYAD-01 dans les tumeurs solides ainsi que des données précliniques de son pipeline lors de la réunion annuelle 2018 de la SITC

Le pipeline de Celyad sera mis en exergue par une présentation orale et de multiples posters à la réunion annuelle de la SITC

Celyad (Paris:CYAD) (Brussels:CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD) (Euronext Bruxelles et Paris, et NASDAQ: CYAD), une société biopharmaceutique de stade clinique spécialisée dans le développement des thérapies cellulaires CAR-T, annonce aujourd'hui que des données cliniques et précliniques des produits candidats de son pipeline seront présentées durant la réunion annuelle de la SITC (Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer) qui se tiendra du 7 au 11 novembre 2018 à Washington D.C. Dix différents abstracts ont été sélectionnés par le comité de programme de la SITC, ce qui témoigne du programme de recherche ambitieux de Celyad.

“SITC 2018 est un congrès important pour différentes raisons”, commente le Dr. David Gilham, VP Recherche et Développement de Celyad. “Premièrement, nous fournirons une mise à jour clinique de CYAD-01 dans le groupe des tumeurs solides. Deuxièmement, nous partagerons notre approche qui nous a permis de continuer le développement de notre actif académique d'origine, à savoir les cellules CAR-T NKG2D, en une entité clinique commercialement viable, CYAD-01. Nous fournirons une mise à jour de notre pipeline CAR-T de prochaine génération, et plus particulièrement de notre programme CAR-T allogénique ne faisant pas appel à de l’édition du génome. Nous pensons devenir, dans les années à venir, un acteur de premier plan dans le monde de la thérapie cellulaire autologue et allogénique CAR-T.”

Détails de la présentation orale : Abstract P213 : CYAD-101: an allogeneic NKG2D CAR-T cell therapy using a TCR inhibitory

molecule Date et heure : 9 novembre, 14h00 – 14h05 Session : Rapid Oral Abstracts Détails des posters: Abstract P218 : Endogenous DAP10 provides optimal co-stimulation to NKG2D-based CAR-T cells Date et heure : 10 novembre, 12h20 – 13h50 et 19h00 – 20h30 Session : Cellular Therapy Approaches Abstract P220 : Generating Allogeneic CAR-T cells without Gene Editing Date et heure : 10 novembre, 12h20 – 13h50 et 19h00 – 20h30 Session : Cellular Therapy Approaches Abstract P221 : The co-expression of a single shRNA targeting MICA and MICB with a NKG2D

CAR (CYAD-01) generates CAR-T cells resistant to target driven fratricide and

improves CYAD-01 cell persistence in vivo Date et heure : 9 novembre, 12h45 – 14h15 et 18h30 – 20h Session : Cellular Therapy Approaches Abstract P231 : Uncovering the phenotype, the functional and homing properties of NKG2D CAR-T cells Date et heure : 9 novembre, 12h45 – 14h15 et 18h30 – 20h Session : Cellular Therapy Approaches Abstract P232 : Differential effects of target ligands upon NKG2D CAR-T cell activation Date et heure : 10 novembre, 12h20 – 13h50 et 19h00 – 20h30 Session : Cellular Therapy Approaches Abstract P255 : Results and perspectives from Phase 1 studies assessing the safety and clinical

activity of multiple doses of a NKG2D-based CAR-T therapy, CYAD-01, in

metastatic solid tumors Date et heure : 9 novembre, 12h45 – 14h15 et 18h30 – 20h Session: Cellular Therapy Approaches Abstract P274 : Functional screening of different anti-B7H6 CAR designs Date et heure : 10 novembre, 12h20 – 13h50 et 19h00 – 20h30 Session : Cellular Therapy Approaches Abstract P275 : Pooling signaling and costimulatory domains in a flexible CARpool design Date et heure : 9 novembre, 12h45 – 14h15 et 18h30 – 20h Session : Cellular Therapy Approaches Abstract P626 : Overcoming target-driven fratricide for CAR-T cell therapy Date et heure : 10 novembre, 12h20 – 13h50 et 19h00 – 20h30 Session : Other

About Celyad

Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of specialized CAR-T cell-based therapies. Celyad utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Celyad’s CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treat a broad range of solid and hematologic tumors. Its lead oncology candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), is currently evaluated in a Phase I dose escalation clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers including five solid tumors (colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast and pancreatic cancers) and two hematological tumors (acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma). The safety and clinical activity of the CYAD-01 therapy concurrently administered with standard-of-care treatments or preconditioning chemotherapy is also assessed in a full clinical development program focused on acute myeloid leukemia and colorectal cancer. Celyad was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, and New York, NY. Celyad’s ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American Depository Shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market, all under the ticker symbol CYAD.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the safety and efficacy of CYAD-01 and the new mAb manufacturing method used to manufacture this drug product candidate; statements concerning the ongoing and planned clinical development of CYAD-01, including the timing of data readouts and presentations; the clinical and commercial potential of CYAD-01 and the adequacy of Celyad’s financial resources; Celyad’s financial condition, results of operation and business outlook; and Celyad’s expected cash burn. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of Celyad, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular it should be noted that the interim data summarized above are preliminary in nature. There is limited data concerning safety and clinical activity following treatment with the CYAD-01 drug product candidate. These results may not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies involving the CYAD-01 drug product candidate. These forward-looking statements are further qualified by important factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and our research and development programs; our ability to advance drug product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; our ability to successfully manufacture drug product for our clinical trials, including with our new mAb manufacturing process and with respect to manufacturing drug product with the desired number of T cells under our clinical trial protocols; our reliance on the success of our drug product candidates, including our dependence on the regulatory approval of CYAD-01 in the United States and Europe and subsequent commercial success of CYAD-01, both of which may never occur; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; our ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities; the commercialization of our drug product candidates, if approved; the pricing and reimbursement of our drug product candidates, if approved; the implementation of our business model, strategic plans for our business, drug product candidates and technology; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our drug product candidates and technology; our ability to operate our business without infringing, misappropriating or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; cost associated with enforcing or defending intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or violation; product liability; and other claims; regulatory development in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions; estimates of our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; the potential benefits of strategic collaboration agreements and our ability to enter into strategic arrangements; our ability to maintain and establish collaborations or obtain additional grant funding; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our drug product candidates, if approved; our financial performance; developments relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing therapies and statements regarding future revenue, hiring plans, expenses, capital expenditures, capital requirements and share performance. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Celyad’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018 and subsequent filings and reports by Celyad. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

