Cooperation and solidarity: cybersecurity is being built at the European Union level

On the occasion of the 2021 International Cybersecurity Forum, the National Cybersecurity Agency of France (ANSSI) defends the future of European cybersecurity, based on cooperation and solidarity. After a long term work to build a common and shared framework in Europe, the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) in 2022 will be the opportunity to strengthen European sovereignty in cybersecurity. The revision of the NIS Directive, the cybersecurity of the European institutions, the development of a trusted industrial base and European solidarity in case of a major crisis will be the French priorities for the first half of 2022.

