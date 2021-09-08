Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actualités
  3. Economie & Forex
Actualités : Toute l'info
Toute l'infoNos articlesSociétésMarchésEconomie & ForexMat. PremièresTauxBarons de la boursePro. de la financeAgendaSecteurs 
Toute l'actualitéEconomieDevises & ForexStatistiques MacroéconomiquesCryptomonnaiesCybersécuritéCommuniqués

Cooperation and solidarity: cybersecurity is being built at the European Union level

08/09/2021 | 15:12
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On the occasion of the 2021 International Cybersecurity Forum, the National Cybersecurity Agency of France (ANSSI) defends the future of European cybersecurity, based on cooperation and solidarity. After a long term work to build a common and shared framework in Europe, the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) in 2022 will be the opportunity to strengthen European sovereignty in cybersecurity. The revision of the NIS Directive, the cybersecurity of the European institutions, the development of a trusted industrial base and European solidarity in case of a major crisis will be the French priorities for the first half of 2022.

  • pdf

    Press release - Cooperation and solidarity: cybersecurity is being built at the European Union level

    182.89 Ko

Disclaimer

FNISA - French Network and Information Security Agency published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 13:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Dernières actualités "Economie & Forex"
16:23Le bénéfice de Libstar en Afrique du Sud au premier semestre est affecté par les fluctuations des devises étrangères.
ZR
16:10Wall Street démarre en ordre dispersé en attendant le Livre Beige de la Fed
AW
15:54Le franc toujours surévalué (Zurbrügg)
AW
15:52Le gendarme de Wall Street veut poursuivre Coinbase
AW
15:25CAC40 : les pertes se réduisent alors que les taux refluent
CF
15:12COOPÉRATION ET SOLIDARITÉ : la cybersécurité se construit à l'échelle de l'Union européenne
PU
15:12COOPERATION AND SOLIDARITY : cybersecurity is being built at the European Union level
PU
14:19La SEC menace de poursuivre Coinbase pour son programme de prêts de crypto-monnaies.
ZR
14:16Le Conseil fédéral nomme Cornelia Stamm Hurter au conseil de la BNS
AW
14:15TURQUIE : plongeon de la la livre turque
AW
Dernières actualités "Economie & Forex"

ACTUALITÉS LES PLUS LUES

1Avis d'analystes du jour : ASML, Orange, Michelin, Schindler, Cellnex, ..
2EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Sanofi, Stellantis, Airbus, Ford, Intel, Evergr..
3Les marchés s'embourbent
4Sanofi : acquiert le "joyau" Kadmon pour 1,9 milliard de dollars
5Les prix des cryptomonnaies dégringolent et les transactions boursières..

ACTUALITÉS QUI IMPACTENT