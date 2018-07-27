Connexion
DIAC S.A. : RENOUVELLEMENT DES PROGRAMMES NEU CP ET NEU MTN ET DU LABEL STEP DU NEU CP

27/07/2018 | 10:37

July 27th, 2018

DIAC S.A.: UPDATE OF NEU CP AND NEU MTN PROGRAMMES, RENEWAL OF NEU CP STEP LABEL

DIAC S.A. updated the Information Memorandum of its Negotiable European Commercial Paper (NEU CP) programme and the Information Memorandum of its Negotiable European Medium-Term Note (NEU MTN) programme.

Both documentations were approved by the Banque de France and are available on its website under the following link: https://www.banque-france.fr/politique-monetaire/marche-des-titres-negociables-a-court-et-moyen-terme/liste-des-emetteurs.html?emet=16000&detail=ok

DIAC S.A. Negotiable European Commercial Paper (NEU CP) programme benefited from the renewal of its STEP label (0002801) and is available on STEP website under the following link:
https://www.stepmarket.org/web/directory/more-info.html?label_id=345

                                                                                             



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: DIAC via Globenewswire
