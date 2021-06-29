Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu : France et Afrique francophone installe son nouveau Comité Exécutif

Gianmarco MONSELLATO, président de Deloitte France et Afrique francophone, présente la composition de son comité exécutif. A cette occasion, il annonce la création de la fonction de directeur général adjoint confiée à David Dupont-Noel.
Ce comité exécutif est constitué de :
-
David DUPONT-NOEL, Deputy CEO, Audit & Assurance Leader
-
Rédouane BELLEFQIH, Consulting Leader
-
Sophie BLEGENT-DELAPILLE, Tax & Legal Leader
-
Marc VAN CAENEGHEM, Risk Advisory Leader
-
Brice CHASLES, Financial Advisory Leader
-
Véronique LAURENT, Chief Operating Officer
-
Charlotte VANDEPUTTE, Talent Leader
-
Damien LEURENT, Risk & Reputation Leader
-
Eric MEISTERMANN, Clients & Industries Leader
-
Emmanuel GADRET, Managing Partner Deloitte Afrique francophone
