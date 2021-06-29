Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actualités
  3. Sociétés
Actualités : Toute l'info
Toute l'infoNos articlesSociétésMarchésEconomie & ForexMat. PremièresTauxBarons de la boursePro. de la financeAgendaSecteurs
Toute l'actualité
Recommandations des analystes
Rumeurs
Introductions
Opérations capitalistiques
Nouveaux contrats
Profits warnings
Nominations
Communiqués
Evénements
Opérations sur titre

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu : France et Afrique francophone installe son nouveau Comité Exécutif

29/06/2021 | 07:00
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gianmarco MONSELLATO, président de Deloitte France et Afrique francophone, présente la composition de son comité exécutif. A cette occasion, il annonce la création de la fonction de directeur général adjoint confiée à David Dupont-Noel.

Ce comité exécutif est constitué de :

  • David DUPONT-NOEL, Deputy CEO, Audit & Assurance Leader
  • Rédouane BELLEFQIH, Consulting Leader
  • Sophie BLEGENT-DELAPILLE, Tax & Legal Leader
  • Marc VAN CAENEGHEM, Risk Advisory Leader
  • Brice CHASLES, Financial Advisory Leader
  • Véronique LAURENT, Chief Operating Officer
  • Charlotte VANDEPUTTE, Talent Leader
  • Damien LEURENT, Risk & Reputation Leader
  • Eric MEISTERMANN, Clients & Industries Leader
  • Emmanuel GADRET, Managing Partner Deloitte Afrique francophone

Disclaimer

Deloitte SA published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 04:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Dernières actualités "Sociétés"
08:15SUEZ  : remporte de nouveaux contrats en Chine pour un CA d'environ 38 mlns
RE
08:14Lonza revoit son Ebitda consolidé 2020 en légère baisse
AW
08:12AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR  : Danone, Nestlé, Thales, Vivendi, Sanlorenzo, Burberry, Lonza, Ferragamo...
08:12BASF SE  : Bernstein favorable sur le dossier
ZD
08:12REXEL  : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
08:11REXEL  : relève ses objectifs
AO
08:09PROXIMUS  : Comment la conception durable a changé la donne chez Proximus
PU
08:08REXEL  : relèvement des objectifs annuels
CF
08:06NOVACYT  : Extension du portefeuille de tests COVID-19 à flux latéral PathFlow®
PU
08:06NOVACYT  : Publication du rapport annuel
PU
Dernières actualités "Sociétés"

ACTUALITÉS LES PLUS LUES

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Tokyo part en nette baisse, le Delta inquiète
2Le retour de l'inflation donne des sueurs froides à l'Allemagne
3THE BLOCKCHAIN GROUP : THE BLOCKCHAIN GROUP : 2m euros contracts
4La Chine donne le ton en matière de monnaie numérique de la banque centrale - Endo, ex-régulateur japonais
5La Russie rongée par le variant Delta, freine la levée mondiale des restrictions

ACTUALITÉS QUI IMPACTENT