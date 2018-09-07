Dexia Crédit Local : communication du rapport financier semestriel 2018



























La Défense, le 7 septembre 2018

Rapport financier semestriel 2018

Conformément à la réglementation en vigueur, Dexia Crédit Local annonce que son Rapport Financier Semestriel 2018 a été déposé à l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) ce jour et qu'il peut être consulté sur son site internet.

