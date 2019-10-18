Connexion
Enertime : Breakfast conference

18/10/2019 | 15:55

Gilles David gathered around him consulting engineers, companies and journalists to discuss the recovery of industrial energy fatal and the creation of an ESCO company.
The increase in electricity on the European spot market and the strong increase in the value of the ECE (Energy Saving Certificate) combined with the ratification of the PACTE law will make it possible to make the installation of heat recovery systems profitable in factories in France.
In this framework Enertime brings a unique technological offer built around high temperature and high efficiency ORC modules supplemented by heat pumps and gas expansion turbines.
The idea is to work with an ESCO company to develop, finance and operate projects built around the ORC Enertime. Allowing the massive deployment of these technologies, in France first, then worldwide.

La Sté Enertime SA a publié ce contenu, le 18 octobre 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le18 octobre 2019 13:54:05 UTC.

