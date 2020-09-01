Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actualités  >  Economie / Forex  >  Toute l'info

Actualités : Economie / Forex
Toute l'infoSociétésMarchésEconomie / ForexMat. PremièresTauxBarons de la boursePro. de la financeAgendaSecteurs 
Toute l'infoEconomieDevises / forexStatistiques MacroéconomiquesCryptomonnaiesCybersécuritéCommuniqués

European External Action Service : EU Finances IGAD Region's Combat Against COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
01/09/2020 | 09:24

31/08/2020 - 18:58

News stories

(Addis Ababa, 31 August 2020) The European Union (EU) supports the IGAD region with 60 million Euro (2.5 billion Birr) to address the health and socio-economic impact of COVID-19. This programme will mitigate the impact of COVID 19 pandemic by providing coordinated, coherent, and comprehensive actions across the Horn of Africa. It comes as a response to a call for International support made by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and is part of the Team Europe Global Response package to support partner countries face the pandemic and its consequences.

La Sté European External Action Service a publié ce contenu, le 31 août 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le01 septembre 2020 07:23:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Dernières actualités "Economie / Forex"
09:24EUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE : EU Finances IGAD Region's Combat Against COVID-19
PU
08:59Coronavirus-Plus de 1.200 cas supplémentaires en Allemagne
RE
08:16Air France-KLM va rembourser un emprunt obligataire de 600 mlns
RE
07:44Le point sur les changements de recommandations à Paris
RE
07:36Vivendi annonce qu'il va saisir avec amber capital le tribunal de commerce de paris d’une demande de convocation d’une assemblée générale après le refus par le conseil de surveillance et la gérance de lagardère de leurs propositions respectives
RE
07:19Sanofi annonce l'échec d'un essai du Kevzara pour traiter le COVID-19
RE
07:17Mercialys sa - goldman sachs relève sa recommandation à "neutre" contre "vendre" (et non "acheter")
RE
07:10Le marché automobile français retombe dans le rouge en août
AW
06:46Coronavirus-Le nombre de cas en Inde proche des 3,7 millions
RE
Dernières actualités "Economie / Forex"

ACTUALITÉS LES PLUS LUES

1Haut les masques !
2ORANGE : Orange vire au rouge
3AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Alcon, Campari, Evotec, Ipsen, LDLC, Novartis, Publicis, Zalando...
4Ces valeurs qui se négocient moins de 4x l’Ebitda
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : Le candidat-vaccin COVID-19 d'AstraZeneca en phase III

ACTUALITÉS QUI IMPACTENT
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group