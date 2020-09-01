European External Action Service : EU Finances IGAD Region's Combat Against COVID-19

31/08/2020 - 18:58

(Addis Ababa, 31 August 2020) The European Union (EU) supports the IGAD region with 60 million Euro (2.5 billion Birr) to address the health and socio-economic impact of COVID-19. This programme will mitigate the impact of COVID 19 pandemic by providing coordinated, coherent, and comprehensive actions across the Horn of Africa. It comes as a response to a call for International support made by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and is part of the Team Europe Global Response package to support partner countries face the pandemic and its consequences.