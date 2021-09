Framatome : inspection internationale

Publié le 27/02/2017 à 12:00

With regard to the irregularities detected at Creusot Forge in early 2016, which affect forgings installed in the nuclear reactors of various countries, a multinational inspection of AREVA NP took place from 28th November to 2nd December 2016, in its Creusot Forge plant in Le Creusot (71), in accordance with the inspection protocol of the Multinational Design Evaluation Program (MDEP). This inspection, led by ASN, involved inspectors from the American, British, Canadian, Chinese and Finnish safety regulators, who used the Quality Assurance / Quality Management Criteria for Multinational Vendor Inspection baseline requirements detailed in MDEP technical report TR-VICWG-03 of 30th January 2014.