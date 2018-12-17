Highlights - Internal market and consumer protection: mission to Athens - Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection

Internal market and consumer protection: mission to Athens

17-12-2018 - 09:11

A delegation of the IMCO Committee will go to Athens, Greece to discuss matters of priority in its area of competence. The mission will take place on 17-19.12.18 and will include meetings with the Hellenic Parliament, the Piraeus Port, the EU Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA), the Single Public Procurement Independent Authority, the European Consumer Centre, and the Hellenic Organization for Standardization..