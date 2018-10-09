Highlights - Union Customs Code: vote in committee - Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection

16th meeting of the IMCO Working Group on the Digital Single Market

09-10-2018 - 08:33

The 16th Meeting of the IMCO Working group on the Digital Single Market will take place on 15th October. Under the title: Artificial Intelligence and the Digital Single Market, MEPs, Representatives of the European Commission and Participants will review the state of the art and forecast future developments of artificial intelligence and reflect on the areas that will require intervention of European legislator to ensure the proper functioning of the Digital Single Market.

