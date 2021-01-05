IPO : Pherecydes Pharma annonce son projet d'introduction sur Euronext Paris

PARIS (Agefi-Dow Jones)--La société de biotechnologies Pherecydes Pharma a annoncé mardi son projet d'introduction sur Euronext Growth Paris. L'entreprise a dans cette optique publié son document d'information préalable à la cotation sur le marché parisien.
Pherecydes Pharma est spécialisée dans la phagothérapie, soit le traitement des infections bactériennes résistantes par les phages, des virus naturels inoffensifs pour les humains.
