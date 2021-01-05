Connexion
IPO : Pherecydes Pharma annonce son projet d'introduction sur Euronext Paris

05/01/2021 | 08:52
PARIS (Agefi-Dow Jones)--La société de biotechnologies Pherecydes Pharma a annoncé mardi son projet d'introduction sur Euronext Growth Paris. L'entreprise a dans cette optique publié son document d'information préalable à la cotation sur le marché parisien.

Pherecydes Pharma est spécialisée dans la phagothérapie, soit le traitement des infections bactériennes résistantes par les phages, des virus naturels inoffensifs pour les humains.

-Julien Marion, Agefi-Dow Jones; 01 41 27 47 94; jmarion@agefi.fr ed: VLV

COMMUNIQUES FINANCIERS DE L'ENTREPRISE:

https://www.pherecydes-finance.com/

Agefi-Dow Jones The financial newswire

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2021 02:51 ET (07:51 GMT)

