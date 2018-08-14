IPSEN : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 06/08/2018 au 10/08/2018

Regulatory News:
Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché
|
Nom de
l'émetteur
|
|
Code identifiant de l'émetteur (code LEI)
|
|
Jour de la
transaction
|
|
Code identifiant de
l'instrument financier
|
|
Volume total journalier (en
nombre de titres)
|
|
Prix pondéré moyen
journalier
d'acquisition
|
|
Code
identifiant
marché
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
06/08/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
07/08/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
200
|
|
143.9071
|
|
BATE
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
07/08/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
200
|
|
143.9700
|
|
CHIX
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
07/08/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
200
|
|
143.9571
|
|
TRQX
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
07/08/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
1,400
|
|
144.1172
|
|
XPAR
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
08/08/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
1,122
|
|
143.6822
|
|
XPAR
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
09/08/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
184
|
|
143.4111
|
|
BATE
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
09/08/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
163
|
|
143.5000
|
|
CHIX
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
09/08/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
179
|
|
143.4000
|
|
TRQX
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
09/08/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
1,016
|
|
143.3767
|
|
XPAR
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
10/08/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
200
|
|
143.7667
|
|
BATE
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
10/08/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
200
|
|
143.6667
|
|
CHIX
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
10/08/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
200
|
|
143.6889
|
|
TRQX
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
10/08/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
1,400
|
|
143.9034
|
|
XPAR
L'information détaillée transaction par transaction des opérations
réalisées ainsi que les objectifs de rachat sont disponibles sur le site
internet de la société à l'adresse suivante: http://www.ipsen.com/fr/investisseurs/information-reglementee/
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005274/fr/