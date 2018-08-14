Connexion
Actualités : Sociétés
IPSEN : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 06/08/2018 au 10/08/2018

14/08/2018 | 18:01

Regulatory News:

Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché

Nom de
l'émetteur

 

Code identifiant de l'émetteur (code LEI)

 

Jour de la
transaction

 

Code identifiant de
l'instrument financier

 

Volume total journalier (en
nombre de titres)

 

Prix pondéré moyen
journalier
d'acquisition

 

Code
identifiant
marché

IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   06/08/2018   FR0010259150   0        
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   07/08/2018   FR0010259150   200   143.9071   BATE
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   07/08/2018   FR0010259150   200   143.9700   CHIX
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   07/08/2018   FR0010259150   200   143.9571   TRQX
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   07/08/2018   FR0010259150   1,400   144.1172   XPAR
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   08/08/2018   FR0010259150   1,122   143.6822   XPAR
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   09/08/2018   FR0010259150   184   143.4111   BATE
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   09/08/2018   FR0010259150   163   143.5000   CHIX
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   09/08/2018   FR0010259150   179   143.4000   TRQX
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   09/08/2018   FR0010259150   1,016   143.3767   XPAR
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   10/08/2018   FR0010259150   200   143.7667   BATE
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   10/08/2018   FR0010259150   200   143.6667   CHIX
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   10/08/2018   FR0010259150   200   143.6889   TRQX
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   10/08/2018   FR0010259150   1,400   143.9034   XPAR

L'information détaillée transaction par transaction des opérations réalisées ainsi que les objectifs de rachat sont disponibles sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse suivante: http://www.ipsen.com/fr/investisseurs/information-reglementee/


© Business Wire 2018
