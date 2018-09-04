LCL (Crédit Lyonnais) : mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2018

Communiqué Information réglementée

Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2018

Nous vous informons avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé ce jour auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers le rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018. Il peut être consulté sur le site Internet de la Société dans l'Espace Informations financières et réglementées à l'adresse suivante :

https://www.lcl.com/decouvrir-lcl/informations-financieres/informations-reglementees/

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LCL (Crédit Lyonnais) via Globenewswire

