LE BITCOIN PASSE SOUS LA BARRE DES 27 000 DOLLARS, SON NIVEAU LE PLUS BAS DEPUIS FIN MARS, DERNIÈRE BAISSE DE 0,6 % À 27 481 DOLLARS
Ajouter à une liste
0 sélectionné
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membreConnexionInscription
Cours
Varia.
Varia. 5j.
Capi. (M$)
|25056.30 EUR
|-0.71%
|-1.55%
|-
|27498.10 USD
|-0.66%
|-1.45%
|-
Quadrige Europe Midcaps : "Nous cherchons à détenir le bon titre, au bon moment"
Les marchés boursiers scandinaves : spécificités, opérateurs et horaires de cotation