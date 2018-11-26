LETSIGNIT and Logicom sign a Distribution Agreement to promote Letsignit services through Logicom Cloud Marketplace.

Independent software vendor Letsignit has announced a major agreement with Logicom to extend its offering to more than 13* countries through Logicom Cloud Marketplace, thus affirming its distribution strategy.

Through this partnership, Letsignit aims to leverage the Logicom Cloud Marketplace channel activity in order to access new opportunities and initiate its new international growth strategy. The agreement with Logicom Cloud Marketplace is a result of the distributor's ability to widely market next-generation solutions that are perfectly adapted to the new digital uses that companies have come to expect. Within this context, Logicom selected Letsignit solution for its innovation, its perfect compatibility with Microsoft messaging environments and its unique approach in the email signature management market.

As part of this partnership, Logicom Cloud Business will rely on the strength of its sales network to ensure the promotion and mass distribution of Letsignit's offer and therefore to enable Letsignit to increase its international sales and to fulfil its target to significantly increase its sales reach outside France and to quickly establish itself as the market leader in its sector. Letsignit will aim to achieve its goals leveraging on its pure cloud offering that is flexible, adaptable to demand and very simple to implement.

Sébastien Telouk, Sales Director at Letsignit said: "We are proud to have announced this new strategic agreement at GITEX in Dubai, which allows us to bring this partnership into the center stage. Logicom Cloud Marketplace will strongly contribute to increase our influence outside our borders and to make our email signature management solution globally known. The maturity of our market coupled with the performance of our offer are solid assets that will enable Logicom Cloud Marketplace to meet the new expectations set by companies and businesses in the digital age."

*Cyprus, Greece, Malta, Romania, Italy, Lebanon, UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain

