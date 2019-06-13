Bourse de Wall Street : Les Marchés à la clôture de Wall Street **

PARIS, 13 juin (Reuters) -
PRINCIPAUX INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES À L'AGENDA DU 14 JUIN:
PAYS GMT INDICATEUR PÉRIODE CONSENSUS PRÉCÉDENT
CH n.c Production industrielle mai +5,5% +5,4%
CH n.c Ventes au détail mai +8,1% +7,2%
CH n.c Investissement mai +6,1% +6,1%
FR 06h45 Indice des prix à la mai +0,2% +0,2%
consommation (en rythme
mensuel)
US 12h30 Ventes au détail (en rythme mai +0,6% -0,2%
mensuel)
US 13h15 Production industrielle (en mai +0,2% -0,5%
rythme mensuel)
US 14h00 Indice de confiance du juin 98.0 100.0
consommateur de l'Université
du Michigan (1ère estimation)
US 14h00 Stocks et ventes des avril +0,5% 0,0%
entreprises (en rythme
mensuel)
LA CLÔTURE A WALL
STREET
Indices Dernier Var. Var. % YTD
Points
Dow Jones 26106,77 +101,94 +0,39% +11,91%
S&P-500 2891,64 +11,80 +0,41% +15,35%
Nasdaq 7820,18 +27,46 +0,35% +17,86%
Nasdaq 100 7493,50 +21,21 +0,28% +18,38%
LA CLÔTURE
EN EUROPE
Indices Dernier Var. Var. % YTD
Points
Eurofirst 1496,22 +2,04 +0,14% +12,38%
300
Eurostoxx 50 3390,50 +3,87 +0,11% +12,96%
CAC 40 5375,63 +0,71 +0,01% +13,63%
Dax 30 12169,05 +53,37 +0,44% +15,25%
FTSE 7368,57 +0,95 +0,01% +9,52%
SMI 9861,83 +2,10 +0,02% +16,99%
CHANGES
Cours Veille Var.% YTD
Euro/Dlr 1,1274 1,1287 -0,12% -1,70%
Dlr/Yen 108,39 108,49 -0,09% -1,70%
Euro/Yen 122,20 122,45 -0,20% -3,18%
Dlr/CHF 0,9939 0,9954 -0,15% +1,27%
Euro/CHF 1,1209 1,1237 -0,25% -0,40%
Stg/Dlr 1,2675 1,2686 -0,09% -0,64%
Indice $ 97,0510 97,0000 +0,05% +0,91%
OR
Cours Veille Var.% YTD
Or Spot 1341,16 1333,16 +0,60% +4,56%
TAUX
Dernier Var. Spread/Bund
(pts)
Future Bund 171,60 +0,12
Bund 10 ans -0,25 -0,00
Bund 2 ans -0,67 -0,01
OAT 10 ans 0,11 -0,01 +35,43
Treasury 10 ans 2,10 -0,03
Treasury 2 1,84 -0,05
ans
PETROLE
(en dollars) Cours Précéden Var Var.% YTD
t
Brut léger 52,16 51,14 +1,02 +1,99% +13,86%
US
Brent 61,32 59,97 +1,35 +2,25% +13,24%