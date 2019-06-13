Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actualités  >  Indices / Marchés

Actualités : Indices / Marchés
Toute l'infoSociétésIndices / MarchésEconomie / ForexMat. PremièresTauxBarons de la boursePro. de la financeAgendaSecteurs 

Bourse de Wall Street : Les Marchés à la clôture de Wall Street **

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
13/06/2019 | 22:10

    PARIS, 13 juin (Reuters) -       
  PRINCIPAUX INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES À L'AGENDA DU 14 JUIN:
 PAYS    GMT    INDICATEUR                     PÉRIODE     CONSENSUS     PRÉCÉDENT
 CH      n.c    Production industrielle        mai         +5,5%         +5,4%
 CH      n.c    Ventes au détail               mai         +8,1%         +7,2%
 CH      n.c    Investissement                 mai         +6,1%         +6,1%
 FR      06h45  Indice des prix à la           mai         +0,2%         +0,2%
                consommation (en rythme                                  
                mensuel)                                                 
 US      12h30  Ventes au détail (en rythme    mai         +0,6%         -0,2%
                mensuel)                                                 
 US      13h15  Production industrielle (en    mai         +0,2%         -0,5%
                rythme mensuel)                                          
 US      14h00  Indice de confiance du         juin        98.0          100.0
                consommateur de l'Université                             
                du Michigan (1ère estimation)                            
 US      14h00  Stocks et ventes des           avril       +0,5%         0,0%
                entreprises (en rythme                                   
                mensuel)                                                 
 
 
 LA CLÔTURE A WALL                                             
 STREET                                                
 Indices       Dernier   Var.      Var. %    YTD               
                         Points                        
 Dow Jones     26106,77  +101,94   +0,39%    +11,91%           
                                                       
 S&P-500       2891,64   +11,80    +0,41%    +15,35%           
                                                       
 Nasdaq        7820,18   +27,46    +0,35%    +17,86%           
                                                       
 Nasdaq 100    7493,50   +21,21    +0,28%    +18,38%           
                                                       
                                                               
 Détail de la séance à                                         
 Wall Street                                           
 "The Day Ahead" - Le point sur la                             
 prochaine séance à Wall Street                        
                                                               
  LA CLÔTURE                                                   
 EN EUROPE                                             
                                                               
 Indices       Dernier   Var.      Var. %    YTD               
                         Points                        
 Eurofirst     1496,22   +2,04     +0,14%    +12,38%           
 300                                                   
 Eurostoxx 50  3390,50   +3,87     +0,11%    +12,96%           
                                                       
 CAC 40        5375,63   +0,71     +0,01%    +13,63%           
                                                       
 Dax 30        12169,05  +53,37    +0,44%    +15,25%           
                                                       
 FTSE          7368,57   +0,95     +0,01%    +9,52%            
 SMI           9861,83   +2,10     +0,02%    +16,99%           
                                                               
 CHANGES                                                       
               Cours     Veille    Var.%     YTD               
 Euro/Dlr      1,1274    1,1287    -0,12%    -1,70%            
                                                       
 Dlr/Yen       108,39    108,49    -0,09%    -1,70%            
                                                       
 Euro/Yen      122,20    122,45    -0,20%    -3,18%            
                                                       
 Dlr/CHF       0,9939    0,9954    -0,15%    +1,27%            
                                                       
 Euro/CHF      1,1209    1,1237    -0,25%    -0,40%            
                                                       
 Stg/Dlr       1,2675    1,2686    -0,09%    -0,64%            
                                                       
 Indice $      97,0510   97,0000   +0,05%    +0,91%            
                                                       
                                                               
 OR                                                            
               Cours     Veille    Var.%     YTD               
 Or Spot       1341,16   1333,16   +0,60%    +4,56%            
                                                       
                                                               
 TAUX                                                          
                                                               
                         Dernier   Var.      Spread/Bund
                                               (pts)
 Future Bund             171,60    +0,12                       
                                                       
 Bund 10 ans             -0,25     -0,00                       
                                                       
 Bund 2 ans              -0,67     -0,01                       
                                                       
 OAT 10 ans              0,11      -0,01     +35,43            
                                                       
 Treasury 10 ans         2,10      -0,03                       
                                                       
 Treasury 2              1,84      -0,05                       
 ans                                                   
                                                       
                                                               
  PETROLE                                                      
 (en dollars)  Cours     Précéden  Var       Var.%     YTD
                         t                             
 Brut léger    52,16     51,14     +1,02     +1,99%    +13,86%
 US                                                    
 Brent         61,32     59,97     +1,35     +2,25%    +13,24%

Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
CAC 40 0.01%5375.63 Cours en temps réel.13.62%
DAX 0.44%12169.05 Cours en différé.14.74%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.39%26106.77 Cours en différé.11.48%
EURO STOXX 50 0.11%3390.5 Cours en différé.12.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.30%61.32 Cours en différé.14.63%
NASDAQ 100 0.51%7510.683425 Cours en différé.18.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.57%7837.130031 Cours en différé.17.44%
S&P 500 0.41%2891.64 Cours en différé.15.11%
SMI 0.02%9861.83 Cours en différé.16.97%
WTI 1.87%52.17 Cours en différé.16.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Dernières actualités "Indices / Marchés"
22:44Thales va faire son entrée dans le CAC 40
RE
22:39Wall Street finit en hausse, profitant d'un bond du pétrole
AW
22:37Wall Street repart de l'avant avec le pétrole
RE
22:33Wall Street : renoue avec la hausse, rebond du pétrole de +3%
CF
22:10BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Les Marchés à la clôture de Wall Street **
RE
22:06BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Wall Street termine en hausse avec le pétrole
RE
20:48Thales rejoint l'indice CAC 40 à la place de Valeo (Euronext)
AW
19:52BOURSE DE PARIS : Le CAC 40 intègre Thales après le rachat de Gemalto et se sépare de Worldline et Valeo
DJ
19:13EUROPE : Les Bourses européennes en ordre dispersé après les discours accommodants des
AW
18:24Les valeurs à suivre demain à la Bourse de Paris - Vendredi 14 juin 2019
AO
Dernières actualités "Indices / Marchés"
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data
Audience certifiée par