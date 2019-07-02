Bourse de Wall Street : Les Marchés à la clôture de Wall Street **

PARIS, 2 juillet (Reuters) -
PRINCIPAUX INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES À L'AGENDA DU 3 JUILLET:
PAYS GMT INDICATEUR PÉRIODE CONSENSUS PRÉCÉDENT
JP 00h30 Indice PMI Caixin services juin 51,7
CN 01h45 Indice PMI services juin 52,7
FR 07h50 Indice PMI services juin 53,1 53,1
composite 52,9 52,9
DE 07h55 Indice PMI Markit services juin (déf.) 55,6 55,6
composite 52,6 52,6
EZ 08h00 Indice PMI Markit services juin (déf.) 53,4 53,4
composite 52,1 52,1
GB 08h30 Indice PMI Markit services juin 51,0 51,0
composite 50,9
US 12h15 Enquête ADP emploi privé juin +147.00 +27.000
12h30 Balance commerciale mai $-74,55 mds
Inscriptions au chômage sem au 29 juin +223.000 +227.000
14h00 Indice ISM des services juin 55,9 56,9
Commandes à l'industrie mai -0,5% -0,8%
LA CLÔTURE A
WALL STREET
Indices Derni Var. Var. YTD
er Point %
s
Dow 26786 +69,2 +0,26 +14,8
Jones ,68 5 % 3%
S&P-500 2973, +8,68 +0,29 +18,6
01 % 0%
Nasdaq 8109, +17,9 +0,22 +22,2
09 3 % 1%
Nasdaq 7799, +31,6 +0,41 +23,2
100 82 9 % 2%
Détail de la
séance à Wall
Street
"The Day Ahead" - Le point
sur la prochaine séance à
Wall Street
LA
CLÔTURE
EN
EUROPE
Indices Derni Var. Var. YTD
er Point %
s
Eurofirs 1532, +6,33 +0,41 +15,1
t 300 49 % 1%
Eurostox 3507, +10,3 +0,30 +16,8
x 50 98 9 % 8%
<.STOXX5
0E>
CAC 40 5576, +8,91 +0,16 +17,8
82 % 9%
Dax 30 12526 +5,34 +0,04 +18,6
,72 % 4%
FTSE 7559, +61,6 +0,82 +12,3
19 9 % 5%
SMI 10020 +50,9 +0,51 +18,8
,93 3 % 8%
CHANGES
Cours Veill Var.% YTD
e
Euro/Dlr 1,128 1,128 +0,00 -1,60
5 5 % %
Dlr/Yen 107,8 108,4 -0,51 -2,16
8 3 % %
Euro/Yen 121,7 122,3 -0,50 -3,53
<EURJPY= 6 7 % %
>
Dlr/CHF 0,986 0,987 -0,13 +0,48
1 4 % %
Euro/CHF 1,113 1,114 -0,12 -1,09
<EURCHF= 1 4 % %
>
Stg/Dlr 1,259 1,263 -0,36 -1,29
3 8 % %
Indice $ 96,77 96,84 -0,07 +0,63
60 40 % %
OR
Cours Veill Var.% YTD
e
Or Spot 1415, 1384, +2,28 +10,3
67 06 % 6%
TAUX
Derni Var. Spread/Bund
er (pts)
Future 173,4 +0,19
Bund 9
Bund 10 -0,37 -0,01
ans
<DE10YT=
RR>
Bund 2 -0,75 -0,00
ans
<DE2YT=R
R>
OAT 10 -0,06 -0,01 +31,4
ans 1
<FR10YT=
RR>
Treasury 10 ans 1,98 -0,06
Treasury 1,76 -0,02
2 ans
<US2YT=R
R>
PETROLE
(en Cours Précé Var Var.% YTD
dollars) dent
Brut 56,28 59,09 -2,81 -4,76 +22,8
léger US % 6%
Brent 62,55 65,06 -2,51 -3,86 +15,5
% 1%