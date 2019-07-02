Bourse de Wall Street : Les Marchés à la clôture de Wall Street **

Connexion
02/07/2019 | 22:35

    PARIS, 2 juillet (Reuters) -       
 
    PRINCIPAUX INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES À L'AGENDA DU 3 JUILLET: 
 PAYS    GMT    INDICATEUR                          PÉRIODE         CONSENSUS     PRÉCÉDENT
 JP      00h30  Indice PMI Caixin services          juin                            51,7
 CN      01h45  Indice PMI services                 juin                            52,7
 FR      07h50  Indice PMI services                 juin              53,1          53,1
                           composite                                  52,9          52,9
 DE      07h55  Indice PMI Markit services          juin (déf.)       55,6          55,6
                           composite                                  52,6          52,6
 EZ      08h00  Indice PMI Markit services          juin (déf.)       53,4          53,4
                           composite                                  52,1          52,1
 GB      08h30  Indice PMI Markit services          juin              51,0          51,0
                           composite                                                50,9
 US      12h15  Enquête ADP emploi privé            juin            +147.00        +27.000
         12h30  Balance commerciale                 mai                           $-74,55 mds
                Inscriptions au chômage             sem au 29 juin  +223.000      +227.000
         14h00  Indice ISM des services             juin              55,9          56,9
                Commandes à l'industrie             mai               -0,5%         -0,8%
 
    
 LA CLÔTURE A                               
 WALL STREET                           
 Indices   Derni  Var.   Var.   YTD         
           er     Point  %             
                  s                    
 Dow       26786  +69,2  +0,26  +14,8       
 Jones     ,68    5      %      3%     
                                       
 S&P-500   2973,  +8,68  +0,29  +18,6       
           01            %      0%     
 Nasdaq    8109,  +17,9  +0,22  +22,2       
           09     3      %      1%     
 Nasdaq    7799,  +31,6  +0,41  +23,2       
 100       82     9      %      2%     
                                       
                                            
 Détail de la                               
 séance à Wall                         
 Street                                
 "The Day Ahead" - Le point                 
 sur la prochaine séance à             
 Wall Street                           
                                            
  LA                                        
 CLÔTURE                               
 EN                                    
 EUROPE                                
                                            
 Indices   Derni  Var.   Var.   YTD         
           er     Point  %             
                  s                    
 Eurofirs  1532,  +6,33  +0,41  +15,1       
 t 300     49            %      1%     
                                       
 Eurostox  3507,  +10,3  +0,30  +16,8       
 x 50      98     9      %      8%     
 <.STOXX5                              
 0E>                                   
 CAC 40    5576,  +8,91  +0,16  +17,8       
           82            %      9%     
 Dax 30    12526  +5,34  +0,04  +18,6       
           ,72           %      4%     
 FTSE      7559,  +61,6  +0,82  +12,3       
           19     9      %      5%     
 SMI       10020  +50,9  +0,51  +18,8       
           ,93    3      %      8%     
                                            
 CHANGES                                    
           Cours  Veill  Var.%  YTD         
                  e                    
 Euro/Dlr  1,128  1,128  +0,00  -1,60       
           5      5      %      %      
 Dlr/Yen   107,8  108,4  -0,51  -2,16       
           8      3      %      %      
 Euro/Yen  121,7  122,3  -0,50  -3,53       
 <EURJPY=  6      7      %      %      
 >                                     
 Dlr/CHF   0,986  0,987  -0,13  +0,48       
           1      4      %      %      
 Euro/CHF  1,113  1,114  -0,12  -1,09       
 <EURCHF=  1      4      %      %      
 >                                     
 Stg/Dlr   1,259  1,263  -0,36  -1,29       
           3      8      %      %      
 Indice $  96,77  96,84  -0,07  +0,63       
           60     40     %      %      
                                            
 OR                                         
           Cours  Veill  Var.%  YTD         
                  e                    
 Or Spot   1415,  1384,  +2,28  +10,3       
           67     06     %      6%     
                                            
 TAUX                                       
                                            
                  Derni  Var.   Spread/Bund
                  er              (pts)
 Future           173,4  +0,19              
 Bund             9                    
                                       
 Bund 10          -0,37  -0,01              
 ans                                   
 <DE10YT=                              
 RR>                                   
 Bund 2           -0,75  -0,00              
 ans                                   
 <DE2YT=R                              
 R>                                    
 OAT 10           -0,06  -0,01  +31,4       
 ans                            1      
 <FR10YT=                              
 RR>                                   
 Treasury 10 ans  1,98   -0,06              
                                       
 Treasury         1,76   -0,02              
 2 ans                                 
 <US2YT=R                              
 R>                                    
                                            
  PETROLE                                   
 (en       Cours  Précé  Var    Var.%  YTD
 dollars)         dent                 
 Brut      56,28  59,09  -2,81  -4,76  +22,8
 léger US                       %      6%
                                       
 Brent     62,55  65,06  -2,51  -3,86  +15,5
                                %      1%

