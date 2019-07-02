Bourse de Wall Street : Les Marchés à la clôture de Wall Street **

PARIS, 2 juillet (Reuters) - PRINCIPAUX INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES À L'AGENDA DU 3 JUILLET: PAYS GMT INDICATEUR PÉRIODE CONSENSUS PRÉCÉDENT JP 00h30 Indice PMI Caixin services juin 51,7 CN 01h45 Indice PMI services juin 52,7 FR 07h50 Indice PMI services juin 53,1 53,1 composite 52,9 52,9 DE 07h55 Indice PMI Markit services juin (déf.) 55,6 55,6 composite 52,6 52,6 EZ 08h00 Indice PMI Markit services juin (déf.) 53,4 53,4 composite 52,1 52,1 GB 08h30 Indice PMI Markit services juin 51,0 51,0 composite 50,9 US 12h15 Enquête ADP emploi privé juin +147.00 +27.000 12h30 Balance commerciale mai $-74,55 mds Inscriptions au chômage sem au 29 juin +223.000 +227.000 14h00 Indice ISM des services juin 55,9 56,9 Commandes à l'industrie mai -0,5% -0,8% LA CLÔTURE A WALL STREET Indices Derni Var. Var. YTD er Point % s Dow 26786 +69,2 +0,26 +14,8 Jones ,68 5 % 3% S&P-500 2973, +8,68 +0,29 +18,6 01 % 0% Nasdaq 8109, +17,9 +0,22 +22,2 09 3 % 1% Nasdaq 7799, +31,6 +0,41 +23,2 100 82 9 % 2% Détail de la séance à Wall Street "The Day Ahead" - Le point sur la prochaine séance à Wall Street LA CLÔTURE EN EUROPE Indices Derni Var. Var. YTD er Point % s Eurofirs 1532, +6,33 +0,41 +15,1 t 300 49 % 1% Eurostox 3507, +10,3 +0,30 +16,8 x 50 98 9 % 8% <.STOXX5 0E> CAC 40 5576, +8,91 +0,16 +17,8 82 % 9% Dax 30 12526 +5,34 +0,04 +18,6 ,72 % 4% FTSE 7559, +61,6 +0,82 +12,3 19 9 % 5% SMI 10020 +50,9 +0,51 +18,8 ,93 3 % 8% CHANGES Cours Veill Var.% YTD e Euro/Dlr 1,128 1,128 +0,00 -1,60 5 5 % % Dlr/Yen 107,8 108,4 -0,51 -2,16 8 3 % % Euro/Yen 121,7 122,3 -0,50 -3,53 <EURJPY= 6 7 % % > Dlr/CHF 0,986 0,987 -0,13 +0,48 1 4 % % Euro/CHF 1,113 1,114 -0,12 -1,09 <EURCHF= 1 4 % % > Stg/Dlr 1,259 1,263 -0,36 -1,29 3 8 % % Indice $ 96,77 96,84 -0,07 +0,63 60 40 % % OR Cours Veill Var.% YTD e Or Spot 1415, 1384, +2,28 +10,3 67 06 % 6% TAUX Derni Var. Spread/Bund er (pts) Future 173,4 +0,19 Bund 9 Bund 10 -0,37 -0,01 ans <DE10YT= RR> Bund 2 -0,75 -0,00 ans <DE2YT=R R> OAT 10 -0,06 -0,01 +31,4 ans 1 <FR10YT= RR> Treasury 10 ans 1,98 -0,06 Treasury 1,76 -0,02 2 ans <US2YT=R R> PETROLE (en Cours Précé Var Var.% YTD dollars) dent Brut 56,28 59,09 -2,81 -4,76 +22,8 léger US % 6% Brent 62,55 65,06 -2,51 -3,86 +15,5 % 1%