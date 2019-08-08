Connexion
Bourse de Wall Street : Les Marchés à la clôture de Wall Street **

08/08/2019 | 22:26

    8 août (Reuters) -       
 PRINCIPAUX INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES À L'AGENDA DU 9 AOÛT : 
 PAYS    GMT    INDICATEUR                     PÉRIODE     CONSENSUS     PRÉCÉDENT
 JP      ---    PIB                            T2          +0,1%         +0,6%
                - taux annualisé                           +0,4%         +2,2%
                - importations sur un an                   -8,3%         -7,3%
 CN      ---    Prix à la consommation         juillet     +0,2%         -0,1%
                - sur un an                                +2,7%         +2,7%
         ---    Prix producteurs sur un an     juillet     -0,1%         0,0%
 DE      06h00  Commerce extérieur             juin        18,6 mds     18,7 mds
                - exportations                             -0,1%         +1,1%
                - importations                             +0,3%         -0,5%
 FR      06h45  Production industrielle        juin        -1,4%         +2,1%
         06h45  Emploi salarié                 T2          ---           +0,4%
 GB      08h30  PIB                            T2          0,0%          +0,5%
                - sur un an                                +1,4%         +1,8%
         08h30  Production industrielle        juin        -0,2%         +1,4%
                - production manufacturière                -0,1%         +1,4%
         08h30  Commerce extérieur             juin        £-11,8 mds    -11,5 mds
 US      12h30  Prix producteurs               juillet     +0,2%         +0,1%
                - sur un an                                +1,7%         +1,7%
                - hors énergie/alimentation                +0,2%         +0,3%
                - sur un an                                +2,4%         +2,3%
 
 LA CLÔTURE A                                                                     
 WALL STREET                                                           
 Indices           Dernier      Var. Points  Var. %       YTD                     
 Dow Jones         26378,19     +371,12      +1,43%       +13,08%                 
 S&P-500           2938,09      +54,11       +1,88%       +17,20%                 
 Nasdaq            8039,16      +176,33      +2,24%       +21,16%                 
 Nasdaq 100        7724,83      +172,93      +2,29%       +22,04%                 
                                                                       
                                                                                  
 Détail de la séance à Wall                                                       
 Street                                                                
 "The Day Ahead" - Le point sur la prochaine séance à                             
 Wall Street                                                           
                                                                                  
  LA CLÔTURE EN                                                                   
 EUROPE                                                                
                                                                                  
 Indices           Dernier      Var. Points  Var. %       YTD                     
 Eurofirst 300     1474,38      +24,46       +1,69%       +10,74%                 
                                                                       
 Eurostoxx 50      3375,38      +65,39       +1,98%       +12,46%                 
                                                                       
 CAC 40            5387,96      +121,45      +2,31%       +13,89%                 
 Dax 30            11845,41     +195,26      +1,68%       +12,18%                 
 FTSE              7285,90      +87,20       +1,21%       +8,29%                  
 SMI               9751,55      +217,57      +2,28%       +15,69%                 
                                                                                  
 CHANGES                                                                          
                   Cours        Veille       Var.%        YTD                     
 Euro/Dlr          1,1180       1,1197       -0,15%       -2,52%                  
 Dlr/Yen           106,03       106,26       -0,22%       -3,84%                  
 Euro/Yen          118,57       118,99       -0,35%       -6,06%                  
                                                                       
 Dlr/CHF           0,9749       0,9752       -0,03%       -0,66%                  
 Euro/CHF          1,0899       1,0924       -0,23%       -3,15%                  
                                                                       
 Stg/Dlr           1,2138       1,2140       -0,02%       -4,85%                  
 Indice $          97,6360      97,5440      +0,09%       +1,52%                  
                                                                                  
 OR                                                                               
                   Cours        Veille       Var.%        YTD                     
 Or Spot           1502,38      1500,80      +0,11%       +17,12%                 
                                                                                  
 TAUX                                                                             
                                                                                  
                                Dernier      Var.         Spread/Bund
                                                            (pts)
 Future Bund                    177,39       +0,03                                
                                                                       
 Bund 10 ans                    -0,57        -0,01                                
                                                                       
 Bund 2 ans                     -0,86        -0,02                                
                                                                       
 OAT 10 ans                     -0,27        +0,01        +29,73                  
                                                                       
 Treasury 10 ans                1,72         +0,03                                
 Treasury 2 ans                 1,62         +0,05                                
                                                                       
                                                                                  
  PETROLE                                                                         
 (en dollars)      Cours        Précédent    Var          Var.%        YTD
 Brut léger US     52,85        51,09        +1,76        +3,44%       +15,37%
                                                                       
 Brent             57,75        56,23        +1,52        +2,70%       +6,65%

Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
CAC 40 2.31%5387.96 Cours en temps réel.10.65%
DAX 1.68%11845.41 Cours en différé.10.33%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.43%26378.19 Cours en différé.11.49%
EURO STOXX 50 1.98%3375.38 Cours en différé.9.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.52%57.78 Cours en différé.10.90%
NASDAQ 100 2.29%7724.829823 Cours en différé.18.82%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.24%8039.156033 Cours en différé.18.05%
S&P 500 1.88%2938.09 Cours en différé.14.96%
SMI 2.28%9751.55 Cours en différé.13.34%
WTI 1.07%52.96 Cours en différé.19.07%
Dernières actualités "Indices / Marchés"
