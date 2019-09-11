Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actualités  >  Indices / Marchés

Actualités : Indices / Marchés
Toute l'infoSociétésIndices / MarchésEconomie / ForexMat. PremièresTauxBarons de la boursePro. de la financeAgendaSecteurs 

Bourse de Wall Street : Les Marchés à la clôture de Wall Street **

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/09/2019 | 22:14

    PARIS, 11 septembre (Reuters) -       
 PRINCIPAUX INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES À L'AGENDA DU 12 SEPTEMBRE: 
 PAYS    GMT    INDICATEUR                     PÉRIODE     CONSENSUS     PRÉCÉDENT
 06h00   DE     Inflation  IPCH                août        -0,1%         -0,1%
                mensuelle(définitif)                                     
                Inflation  IPCH annuelle       août        1,0%          1,0%
                (définitif)                                              
 06h45   FR     Inflation IPCH mensuelle       août        0,5%          0,5%
                (définitif)                                              
                Inflation  IPCH annuelle       août        1,2%          1,2%
                (définitif)                                              
 09h00   EZ     Production industrielle        juillet     -0,1%         -1,6%
                variation annuelle                         -1,3%         -2,6%
 12h30   US     Inscriptions au chômage        semaine au  215.000       217.000
                                               7                         
                                               septembre                 
 12h30   US     Prix de détail "core"          août        +0,2%         +0,3%
                variation annuelle                         +2,3%         +2,2%
 18h00   US     Budget fédéral                 août        -$195,0 mds   -$120,0
                                                                         mds
 Conseil des gouverneurs de la Banque centrale européenne, décision sur les taux
à 13h45, conférence de presse à 14h30.
 
 
 
 LA CLÔTURE A                                                  
 WALL STREET                                           
 Indices       Dernier   Var.      Var. %    YTD               
                         Points                        
 Dow Jones     27137,04  +227,61   +0,85%    +16,33%           
                                                       
 S&P-500       3000,93   +21,54    +0,72%    +19,71%           
                                                       
 Nasdaq        8158,54   +74,38    +0,92%    +22,96%           
                                                       
 Nasdaq 100    7875,14   +60,39    +0,77%    +24,41%           
                                                       
                                                               
 Détail de la séance à                                         
 Wall Street                                           
 "The Day Ahead" - Le point sur la                             
 prochaine séance à Wall Street                        
                                                               
  LA CLÔTURE                                                   
 EN EUROPE                                             
                                                               
 Indices       Dernier   Var.      Var. %    YTD               
                         Points                        
 Eurofirst     1531,70   +11,54    +0,76%    +15,05%           
 300                                                   
 Eurostoxx 50  3516,82   +17,83    +0,51%    +17,17%           
                                                       
 CAC 40        5618,06   +24,85    +0,44%    +18,76%           
                                                       
 Dax 30        12359,07  +90,36    +0,74%    +17,05%           
                                                       
 FTSE          7338,03   +70,08    +0,96%    +9,06%            
 SMI           10098,59  +78,11    +0,78%    +19,80%           
                                                               
 CHANGES                                                       
               Cours     Veille    Var.%     YTD               
 Euro/Dlr      1,1011    1,1043    -0,29%    -3,99%            
                                                       
 Dlr/Yen       107,83    107,53    +0,28%    -2,20%            
                                                       
 Euro/Yen      118,73    118,75    -0,02%    -5,93%            
                                                       
 Dlr/CHF       0,9927    0,9919    +0,08%    +1,15%            
                                                       
 Euro/CHF      1,0932    1,0953    -0,19%    -2,86%            
                                                       
 Stg/Dlr       1,2329    1,2346    -0,14%    -3,36%            
                                                       
 Indice $      98,6300   98,3260   +0,31%    +2,55%            
                                                       
                                                               
 OR                                                            
               Cours     Veille    Var.%     YTD               
 Or Spot       1495,30   1485,50   +0,66%    +16,57%           
                                                       
                                                               
 TAUX                                                          
                                                               
                         Dernier   Var.      Spread/Bund
                                               (pts)
 Future Bund             174,15    +0,17                       
                                                       
 Bund 10 ans             -0,56     +0,01                       
                                                       
 Bund 2 ans              -0,80     +0,02                       
                                                       
 OAT 10 ans              -0,26     +0,01     +30,38            
                                                       
 Treasury 10 ans         1,74      +0,04                       
                                                       
 Treasury 2              1,68      +0,02                       
 ans                                                   
                                                       
                                                               
  PETROLE                                                      
 (en dollars)  Cours     Précéden  Var       Var.%     YTD
                         t                             
 Brut léger    56,03     57,40     -1,37     -2,39%    +22,31%
 US                                                    
 Brent         61,09     62,38     -1,29     -2,07%    +12,82%

Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
CAC 40 0.44%5618.06 Cours en temps réel.18.46%
DAX 0.74%12359.07 Cours en différé.16.19%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.85%27137.04 Cours en différé.15.36%
EURO STOXX 50 0.51%3516.82 Cours en différé.16.45%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.96%61 Cours en différé.13.89%
NASDAQ 100 0.93%7887.580587 Cours en différé.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.06%8169.678346 Cours en différé.22.12%
S&P 500 0.72%3000.93 Cours en différé.18.85%
SMI 0.78%10098.59 Cours en différé.19.51%
WTI -3.47%55.94 Cours en différé.24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Dernières actualités "Indices / Marchés"
23:01Wall Street : insolite envol +2% Russel-2000 , Apple 1.000Md$
CF
22:46Wall Street, aidée par Apple, termine en hausse
AW
22:42Wall Street salue le geste commercial chinois
RE
22:14BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Les Marchés à la clôture de Wall Street **
RE
18:54EUROPE : Les Bourses européennes stimulées par la Chine et la BCE
AW
18:29CAC40 : au contact des sommets, net repli de l'Euro & pétrole
CF
18:28Point marchés-L'Europe finit en hausse à la veille de la BCE, le pétrole chute
RE
18:28Les valeurs à suivre demain à la Bourse de Paris - Jeudi 12 septembre 2019
AO
18:16Bourse Zurich: le SMI boucle sur un nouveau plus haut historique
AW
18:02BOURSE DE LONDRES : Londres en forte hausse, soutenue par le LSE et la BCE
AW
Dernières actualités "Indices / Marchés"
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et vwd Group
Audience certifiée par