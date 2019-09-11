Bourse de Wall Street : Les Marchés à la clôture de Wall Street **

PARIS, 11 septembre (Reuters) -
PRINCIPAUX INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES À L'AGENDA DU 12 SEPTEMBRE:
PAYS GMT INDICATEUR PÉRIODE CONSENSUS PRÉCÉDENT
06h00 DE Inflation IPCH août -0,1% -0,1%
mensuelle(définitif)
Inflation IPCH annuelle août 1,0% 1,0%
(définitif)
06h45 FR Inflation IPCH mensuelle août 0,5% 0,5%
(définitif)
Inflation IPCH annuelle août 1,2% 1,2%
(définitif)
09h00 EZ Production industrielle juillet -0,1% -1,6%
variation annuelle -1,3% -2,6%
12h30 US Inscriptions au chômage semaine au 215.000 217.000
7
septembre
12h30 US Prix de détail "core" août +0,2% +0,3%
variation annuelle +2,3% +2,2%
18h00 US Budget fédéral août -$195,0 mds -$120,0
mds
Conseil des gouverneurs de la Banque centrale européenne, décision sur les taux
à 13h45, conférence de presse à 14h30.
LA CLÔTURE A
WALL STREET
Indices Dernier Var. Var. % YTD
Points
Dow Jones 27137,04 +227,61 +0,85% +16,33%
S&P-500 3000,93 +21,54 +0,72% +19,71%
Nasdaq 8158,54 +74,38 +0,92% +22,96%
Nasdaq 100 7875,14 +60,39 +0,77% +24,41%
Détail de la séance à
Wall Street
"The Day Ahead" - Le point sur la
prochaine séance à Wall Street
LA CLÔTURE
EN EUROPE
Indices Dernier Var. Var. % YTD
Points
Eurofirst 1531,70 +11,54 +0,76% +15,05%
300
Eurostoxx 50 3516,82 +17,83 +0,51% +17,17%
CAC 40 5618,06 +24,85 +0,44% +18,76%
Dax 30 12359,07 +90,36 +0,74% +17,05%
FTSE 7338,03 +70,08 +0,96% +9,06%
SMI 10098,59 +78,11 +0,78% +19,80%
CHANGES
Cours Veille Var.% YTD
Euro/Dlr 1,1011 1,1043 -0,29% -3,99%
Dlr/Yen 107,83 107,53 +0,28% -2,20%
Euro/Yen 118,73 118,75 -0,02% -5,93%
Dlr/CHF 0,9927 0,9919 +0,08% +1,15%
Euro/CHF 1,0932 1,0953 -0,19% -2,86%
Stg/Dlr 1,2329 1,2346 -0,14% -3,36%
Indice $ 98,6300 98,3260 +0,31% +2,55%
OR
Cours Veille Var.% YTD
Or Spot 1495,30 1485,50 +0,66% +16,57%
TAUX
Dernier Var. Spread/Bund
(pts)
Future Bund 174,15 +0,17
Bund 10 ans -0,56 +0,01
Bund 2 ans -0,80 +0,02
OAT 10 ans -0,26 +0,01 +30,38
Treasury 10 ans 1,74 +0,04
Treasury 2 1,68 +0,02
ans
PETROLE
(en dollars) Cours Précéden Var Var.% YTD
t
Brut léger 56,03 57,40 -1,37 -2,39% +22,31%
US
Brent 61,09 62,38 -1,29 -2,07% +12,82%