Bourse de Wall Street : Les Marchés à la clôture de Wall Street **

PARIS, 11 septembre (Reuters) - PRINCIPAUX INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES À L'AGENDA DU 12 SEPTEMBRE: PAYS GMT INDICATEUR PÉRIODE CONSENSUS PRÉCÉDENT 06h00 DE Inflation IPCH août -0,1% -0,1% mensuelle(définitif) Inflation IPCH annuelle août 1,0% 1,0% (définitif) 06h45 FR Inflation IPCH mensuelle août 0,5% 0,5% (définitif) Inflation IPCH annuelle août 1,2% 1,2% (définitif) 09h00 EZ Production industrielle juillet -0,1% -1,6% variation annuelle -1,3% -2,6% 12h30 US Inscriptions au chômage semaine au 215.000 217.000 7 septembre 12h30 US Prix de détail "core" août +0,2% +0,3% variation annuelle +2,3% +2,2% 18h00 US Budget fédéral août -$195,0 mds -$120,0 mds Conseil des gouverneurs de la Banque centrale européenne, décision sur les taux à 13h45, conférence de presse à 14h30. LA CLÔTURE A WALL STREET Indices Dernier Var. Var. % YTD Points Dow Jones 27137,04 +227,61 +0,85% +16,33% S&P-500 3000,93 +21,54 +0,72% +19,71% Nasdaq 8158,54 +74,38 +0,92% +22,96% Nasdaq 100 7875,14 +60,39 +0,77% +24,41% Détail de la séance à Wall Street "The Day Ahead" - Le point sur la prochaine séance à Wall Street LA CLÔTURE EN EUROPE Indices Dernier Var. Var. % YTD Points Eurofirst 1531,70 +11,54 +0,76% +15,05% 300 Eurostoxx 50 3516,82 +17,83 +0,51% +17,17% CAC 40 5618,06 +24,85 +0,44% +18,76% Dax 30 12359,07 +90,36 +0,74% +17,05% FTSE 7338,03 +70,08 +0,96% +9,06% SMI 10098,59 +78,11 +0,78% +19,80% CHANGES Cours Veille Var.% YTD Euro/Dlr 1,1011 1,1043 -0,29% -3,99% Dlr/Yen 107,83 107,53 +0,28% -2,20% Euro/Yen 118,73 118,75 -0,02% -5,93% Dlr/CHF 0,9927 0,9919 +0,08% +1,15% Euro/CHF 1,0932 1,0953 -0,19% -2,86% Stg/Dlr 1,2329 1,2346 -0,14% -3,36% Indice $ 98,6300 98,3260 +0,31% +2,55% OR Cours Veille Var.% YTD Or Spot 1495,30 1485,50 +0,66% +16,57% TAUX Dernier Var. Spread/Bund (pts) Future Bund 174,15 +0,17 Bund 10 ans -0,56 +0,01 Bund 2 ans -0,80 +0,02 OAT 10 ans -0,26 +0,01 +30,38 Treasury 10 ans 1,74 +0,04 Treasury 2 1,68 +0,02 ans PETROLE (en dollars) Cours Précéden Var Var.% YTD t Brut léger 56,03 57,40 -1,37 -2,39% +22,31% US Brent 61,09 62,38 -1,29 -2,07% +12,82%