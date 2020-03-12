London Stock Exchange : AIF and monthly investor report

LEI: 549300B2Q47IR0CR5B54

Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec

12 March 2020

The following documents are available for viewing at the links provided:

1. Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec'sannual information form dated 11 March 2020 for the year ended 31 December 2019:

https://www.desjardins.com/ressources/pdf/d50-notice-annuelle-fcdq-2019-t4-e.pdf

2. Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec'slatest monthly investor report for the month of February 2020:

https://www.desjardins.com/ressources/pdf/fcdq-monthly-investor-report-february-2020.pdf

For further information please contact:

Renaud Coulombe

Chief Legal Officer

Desjardins Group

Phone: (514) 281 8551

Email: renaud.coulombe@desjardins.com

