Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actualités  >  Sociétés  >  Toute l'info

Actualités : Sociétés
Toute l'infoSociétésMarchésEconomie / ForexMat. PremièresTauxBarons de la boursePro. de la financeAgendaSecteurs
Toute l'info
Recommandations des analystes
Rumeurs
Introductions
Opérations capitalistiques
Nouveaux contrats
Profits warnings
Nominations
Communiqués
Evénements
Opérations sur titre

London Stock Exchange : AIF and monthly investor report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
12/03/2020 | 12:15
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Federation Des Caisses Desjardins - IRSH
AIF and monthly investor report
Released 10:52 12-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 9164F
Federation Des Caisses Desjardins
12 March 2020

LEI: 549300B2Q47IR0CR5B54

Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec

12 March 2020

Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec

The following documents are available for viewing at the links provided:

1. Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec'sannual information form dated 11 March 2020 for the year ended 31 December 2019:

https://www.desjardins.com/ressources/pdf/d50-notice-annuelle-fcdq-2019-t4-e.pdf

2. Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec'slatest monthly investor report for the month of February 2020:

https://www.desjardins.com/ressources/pdf/fcdq-monthly-investor-report-february-2020.pdf

For further information please contact:

Renaud Coulombe
Chief Legal Officer
Desjardins Group
Phone: (514) 281 8551

Email: renaud.coulombe@desjardins.com

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEUUSRRRWUOAAR
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



AIF and monthly investor report - RNS

La Sté LSE - London Stock Exchange plc a publié ce contenu, le 12 mars 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le12 mars 2020 11:14:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Dernières actualités "Sociétés"
13:39RWE : les résultats 2019 dépassent les attentes
CF
13:38BNP PARIBAS : prend 5 mesures pour accompagner ses clients Professionnels et Entreprises en France
AO
13:23ROCHE : la Commission européenne approuve un traitement
CF
13:22MAISONS DU MONDE : Jefferies reste à l'Achat
AO
13:07MAN SE : envisagerait 6000 suppressions de postes
13:06NATIXIS : UBS reste à Neutre
AO
13:05La succursale de Shanghai du partenaire stratégique de Peak devient un centre de service Jinxiaoer
NE
12:59ACCOR : Jefferies reste à l'achat après le point d'activité
CF
12:48VALEO : BlackRock détient plus de droits de vote
CF
12:32ATOS : remporte un contrat avec Network Rail
CF
Dernières actualités "Sociétés"

ACTUALITÉS LES PLUS LUES

1AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : LVMH, Thales, Hermès, Euronext, Natixis, Inventiva, ASML...
2TOTAL : TOTAL : HSBC réduit nettement son objectif de cours
3NOVACYT : NOVACYT : investit pour répondre à la demande de tests du coronavirus
4EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE : EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC : prêt à tester le Covid-19 aux Etats-Unis
5BOEING : JP Morgan capitule

ACTUALITÉS QUI IMPACTENT
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group