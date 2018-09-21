Mainstay Medical annonce ses résultats du premier semestre 2018 et fait le point sur ses activités

Regulatory News:
Mainstay Medical International plc (« Mainstay » ou « la Société »,
Euronext Paris : MSTY.PA et Euronext Dublin : MSTY.IE), société de
dispositifs médicaux consacrée à la commercialisation de ReActiv8®,
un dispositif de neurostimulation implantable destiné à traiter la
lombalgie chronique invalidante, annonce aujourd’hui la publication de
ses résultats semestriels au 30 juin 2018 et fait le point sur ses
activités.
M. Jason Hannon, Directeur Général de Mainstay, indique : « Nous
avons réalisé dernièrement de nombreux progrès notamment avec l’annonce
de la fin du cycle des implantations pour l’étude ReActiv8-B, dont
l’ensemble des résultats est toujours attendu pour la fin de cette
année. Il s’agit d’une étape significative alors que nous redoublons
d’efforts pour mettre ReActiv8 à la disposition des patients aux
États-Unis.
Nous mettons tout en œuvre pour accélérer l’adoption de ReActiv8 en
Allemagne, notre premier marché. Nous y avons, depuis mars dernier,
affiné notre stratégie commerciale, restructuré nos équipes de vente,
apporté une formation plus ciblée à l’ensemble de nos commerciaux
(nouveaux et existants) et étendu notre communication aux médecins
susceptibles de pratiquer l’implantation. Nous avons également nommé un
nouveau directeur exécutif Allemagne, chargé de notre développement
commercial outre-Rhin, de la mise en place des relations avec les
principaux médecins pratiquant l’implantation et du renforcement de
notre équipe avec l’arrivée de commerciaux expérimentés, à même
d’augmenter rapidement la présence de ReActiv8 sur le marché. Nous
constatons aujourd’hui les premiers signes témoignant du succès de ces
initiatives. Nous soulignons que nous restons en bonne voie pour
atteindre notre objectif d’au moins dix médecins partenaires pratiquant
des implantations multiples d’ici à la fin de l’année. Nous estimons que
cette dynamique nous ouvre la voie d’un développement commercial accru
en 2019, au fur et à mesure que davantage de clients adopteront notre
dispositif et n’hésiteront pas à le proposer aux patients pour lesquels
cette thérapie est la plus adaptée. »
État d’avancement des activités
-
Au premier semestre 2018, nous avons enregistré des avancées
significatives dans l’étude clinique pivot IDE de Mainstay sur
ReActiv8-B, qui doit recueillir des données pour étayer la demande
d’approbation préalable à la commercialisation (PMA) envoyée à la FDA (Food
and Drug Administration), une étape clé vers la vente de ReActiv8
aux États-Unis. La fin du cycle des implantations a été annoncée au
début du troisième trimestre 2018. En tout, 204 patients ont reçu un
générateur d’impulsions implantable dans le cadre de l’étude, ce qui
témoigne de l’intérêt suscité par celle-ci. La fin du cycle
d’implantations de l’étude clinique signifie que la Société devrait
pouvoir, comme prévu, annoncer une revue des données complètes vers la
fin de l’année 2018.
-
En Allemagne, le premier marché européen sur lequel Mainstay s’est
implanté, l’équipe commerciale a été réorganisée afin de mieux cibler
les efforts sur la recherche de médecins clés. Les opérations
commerciales prévues dans le cadre de cette nouvelle stratégie ont
commencé effectivement en mars 2018, après la levée de fonds annoncée
en février 2018, et sont en plein déploiement. Le nombre
d’implantations et de nouveaux sites a fortement augmenté en
juillet-août 2018 par rapport aux six premiers mois de l’année.
-
Wolfgang Frisch a été nommé vice-président et directeur exécutif pour
l’Allemagne le 20 juin 2018. M. Frisch a plus de 30 ans d’expérience
dans l’industrie des technologies médicales. Il jouera un rôle
déterminant dans le développement de nos activités commerciales en
Allemagne, en visant en priorité l’adoption de nos produits par des
centres de soins de la colonne vertébrale soigneusement sélectionnés,
traitant un nombre important de patients.
-
Matthew Onaitis a été nommé directeur financier avec effet au 20 août
2018. Fort de plus de 20 ans d’expérience au sein d’entreprises
dynamiques dans le secteur de la santé, Matthew nous apporte sa
connaissance approfondie du financement d’entreprises innovantes en
croissance telles que Mainstay.
Situation financière
-
Le 15 février 2018, la Société a annoncé la levée d’un financement de
30,1 millions d’euros (environ 37,5 millions de dollars) via
l’émission de 2 151 332 nouvelles actions ordinaires auprès
d’actionnaires nouveaux et existants. Les fonds ainsi levés permettent
d’achever l’étude clinique pivot ReActiv8-B, de poursuivre le
lancement de ReActiv8 en Allemagne et dans d’autres pays, et
d’investir dans des activités commerciales préalables à la vente aux
États-Unis.
-
Le chiffre d’affaires des six premiers mois de l’année au 30 juin 2018
s’établit à 0,4 million de dollars (contre 0,3 million de dollars au
premier semestre 2017).
-
Les charges d’exploitation ont atteint 15,8 millions de dollars
(contre 12,3 millions de dollars au premier semestre 2017). Cette
augmentation provient principalement des frais générés par
l’étude ReActiv8-B et des investissements dans la commercialisation.
-
La trésorerie disponible au 30 juin 2018 s’établissait à 29,7 millions
de dollars (contre 10 millions de dollars au 31 décembre 2017).
Conférence téléphonique pour les investisseurs
Le directeur général, Jason Hannon, et le directeur financier, Matthew
Onaitis, tiendront une conférence téléphonique et répondront aux
questions des analystes et des investisseurs à 13h00, heure de Dublin
(8h00 heure de New York, 14h00, heure de Paris) le vendredi 21 septembre
2018. La conférence se tiendra en anglais, et pourra être réécoutée
pendant 30 jours. Les numéros à composer sont les suivants :
À propos de Mainstay
Mainstay est une société de dispositifs médicaux axée sur la
commercialisation d’un système implantable innovant de neurostimulation
réparatrice, ReActiv8®, pour les personnes souffrant de
lombalgie chronique invalidante (Chronic Low Back Pain(CLBP)). Le siège
social de la Société est situé à Dublin, en Irlande. La Société dispose
de filiales basées en Irlande, aux États-Unis, en Australie, en
Allemagne et aux Pays-Bas, et elle est cotée sur le marché réglementé
d’Euronext Paris (MSTY.PA) et sur l’ESM d’Euronext Dublin (MSTY.IE).
À propos de la lombalgie chronique invalidante
L'une des causes fondamentales reconnues de la lombalgie chronique
invalidante est l'altération du contrôle par le système nerveux des
muscles qui stabilisent dynamiquement la colonne vertébrale dans le bas
du dos, et une colonne vertébrale instable peut entraîner des douleurs
dorsales. ReActiv8 est conçu pour stimuler électriquement les nerfs
responsables de la contraction de ces muscles et ainsi aider à restaurer
le contrôle musculaire et à améliorer la stabilité dynamique de la
colonne vertébrale, permettant au corps de récupérer de la lombalgie
chronique invalidante.
Les personnes atteintes de lombalgie chronique invalidante ont
généralement une qualité de vie grandement réduite et ont des résultats
significativement plus élevés sur les échelles de douleur, d'invalidité,
de dépression, d'anxiété et de troubles du sommeil. Leur douleur et leur
incapacité peuvent persister malgré les meilleurs traitements médicaux
disponibles, et seul un faible pourcentage des cas résulte d'un état
pathologique ou d'un défaut anatomique identifié qui peut être corrigé
par la chirurgie de la colonne vertébrale. Leur capacité de travailler
ou d'être productif est sérieusement affectée par la maladie et les
journées de travail perdues, les prestations d'invalidité et le coût des
prestations médicales représentent un fardeau important pour les
individus, les familles, les collectivités, l'industrie et les
gouvernements.
Des informations complémentaires sont disponibles sur le site www.mainstay-medical.com
ATTENTION - aux États-Unis, ReActiv8 est limité par la loi fédérale
uniquement à l’usage d’essai.
Déclarations prospectives
Le présent communiqué contient des déclarations qui sont ou pourraient
être comprises comme étant prospectives. Ces déclarations peuvent
souvent être identifiées par les mots tels que « anticipe », « croit »,
« estime », « s'attend à », « a l’intention de », « planifie », «
ambitionne », « explore » ou à travers l’utilisation le cas échéant du
conditionnel ou dans chaque cas, la forme négative de ces mêmes termes,
ou toute autre variante ou terminologie similaire, ou par une discussion
de la stratégie, des objectifs, événements futurs ou intentions. Ces
déclarations prospectives intègrent tous les éléments qui ne constituent
pas un fait historique. Ces déclarations sont mentionnées dans
différents paragraphes du présent communiqué et contiennent, mais ne
sont pas limitées à, des déclarations relatives aux intentions, aux
estimations et aux attentes de la Société concernant, notamment, ses
résultats d’exploitation, sa situation financière, ses perspectives, ses
objectifs, sa stratégie de financement, ses attentes en termes de
recherche et de développement produit, les approbations par les
autorités compétentes, le système de remboursement pour le produit, les
coûts de vente et le taux de pénétration de ses produits.
Par leur nature, ces déclarations prospectives sont soumises à de
nombreux risques et incertitudes dans la mesure où elles concernent les
évènements et circonstances futurs. Les déclarations prospectives ne
constituent pas une garantie de résultats futurs et les résultats
actuels de la Société (ainsi que le développement du marché et de
l’industrie au sein desquels la Société évolue) pourraient différer
significativement de ceux qui sont exprimés, induits ou prévus dans les
informations et déclarations prospectives mentionnées dans le présent
communiqué. En outre, même si les résultats opérationnels, la situation
financière et la croissance future de la Société ainsi que le
développement de son produit principal, des marchés et de l’industrie où
la Société opère sont en ligne avec ces déclarations prospectives, ces
résultats et développements ne seront pas nécessairement un indicateur
de résultats ou développements futurs. Les facteurs importants
susceptibles d'entraîner des différences entre les objectifs énoncés et
les réalisations effectives comprennent notamment, la capacité de la
Société à lancer et commercialiser avec succès le dispositif ReActiv8®,
le lancement et succès de l’Essai Clinique ReActiv8-B®,
l'évolution globale de l'activité économique et industrielle, les
conditions du marché pour les équipements médicaux, l’évolution de
l’industrie, la concurrence, les changements règlementaires et
législatifs, les modifications de dispositifs fiscaux, la disponibilité
et le coût de financement, le temps nécessaire pour commencer et achever
les essais cliniques, le temps et les procédures nécessaires à
l’obtention des approbations réglementaires, les fluctuations des taux
de change, les changements dans la stratégie de la Société, et les
incertitudes politiques ou économiques. Les déclarations prospectives
mentionnées dans le présent communiqué sont données uniquement à la date
de ce communiqué.
Mainstay Medical International plc
Corporate and shareholder information
Mainstay Medical International plc
Interim Management
Report
The Board of Directors is pleased to report on the progress of Mainstay
Medical International plc (Mainstay or the Company) and present the Half
Year Report for the half year ended 30 June 2018 of the Company and its
subsidiaries (the Group or we).
Principal activities
Mainstay is a medical device company focused on commercializing ReActiv8®,
an implantable restorative neurostimulation system designed to treat an
underlying cause of disabling Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP). ReActiv8 is
designed to electrically stimulate the nerves responsible for
contracting a muscle which stabilizes the lumbar spine. Activation of
this muscle to restore functional stability has been shown to facilitate
recovery from CLBP. Mainstay received CE Marking for ReActiv8 based on
positive results from the ReActiv8-A Clinical Trial which demonstrated a
statistically significant and lasting improvement in pain, disability
and quality of life in people with disabling CLBP.
The Company is incorporated in Ireland as a public limited company. The
Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the ESM of Euronext Dublin and
Euronext Paris.
As at 30 June 2018, the Company and its operating subsidiaries Mainstay
Medical Limited, MML US, Inc., Mainstay Medical (Australia) Pty Limited,
Mainstay Medical Distribution Limited, Mainstay Medical B.V. and
Mainstay Medical GmbH form the Mainstay Medical Group.
Business review
ReActiv8-B Clinical Trial – The ReActiv8-B Clinical
Trial (the Trial) is an international, multi-center, prospective,
randomized, sham-controlled, triple blinded trial with one-way
crossover, conducted under an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE)
from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The Trial is intended to gather data in support of an application for
pre-market approval (PMA) from the FDA, a key step towards the
commercialization of ReActiv8 in the US. Information about the trial can
be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/study/NCT02577354.
The primary efficacy endpoint of the Trial is a comparison of responder
rates between the treatment and control arms. The Trial will be
considered a success if there is a statistically significant difference
in responder rates between the treatment and control arms. The Trial, if
successful, will provide Level 1 Evidence of efficacy of ReActiv8, which
may be used to support applications for reimbursement in the US. Data
from the Trial will also be used to support market development
activities worldwide.
In December 2017, the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC)
completed the pre-planned interim analysis of the Trial, which was based
on data from the first 58 patients in the pivotal cohort to complete the
primary endpoint. The DMC recommended continuation of the Trial with a
definitive size of 168 evaluable patients. The DMC also reported that
they had observed no safety concerns in the Trial.
During the first half of 2018, significant further progress was made to
advance the Trial. In July 2018, we announced completion of all implants
in the Trial. Because of enrollment momentum at our clinical sites at
the time of and following the interim review of the data, and reflecting
the strength of interest in the Trial, a total of 204 patients were
implanted. The completion of implants in the Trial means the Company
remains on track to announce full data towards the end of 2018.
Commercialization – In Germany, Mainstay’s initial
European market, the commercial team was repositioned in order to better
focus efforts on key physician targets. Commercialization efforts in
line with this strategy began in earnest in March 2018, post our
financing announced in February 2018, and are gaining traction. Our
strategy is to focus on adoption in a select number of high volume spine
care centres. The rates of implants and new implanting sites have
increased sharply in July and August 2018 as compared to the first six
months of the year.
We have continued to add to our investment in commercial infrastructure
to expand commercialization in Europe, and in preparation to enter other
markets in the future. We will also increase our investment in the
training of physicians; the education of referring physicians regarding
the potential of ReActiv8; and the collection and dissemination of
clinical data regarding use of ReActiv8.
Funding – On 15 February 2018, we announced the completion
of a €30.1 million financing (approximately $37.5 million) through a
placement of 2,151,332 new ordinary shares to new and existing
shareholders. On 4 May 2018, we announced the publication of a
prospectus (the Prospectus) in connection with the Placement. The funds
are being used to complete the ReActiv8-B Clinical Trial, advance the
initial commercialization of ReActiv8 in Germany and other markets and
invest in early commercial activities in preparation for launch in the
US. The Prospectus comprises a Summary Document, a Securities Note and a
Registration Document. These documents are available on our website (www.mainstay-medical.com).
ReActiv8-A Post Market Clinical Follow up (PMCF) Study – The
ReActiv8-A Clinical Trial was an international, multi-center,
prospective, single arm clinical trial of ReActiv8 that formed the basis
of our CE mark for ReActiv8.
Following CE marking approval, a range of activities is required for
post market clinical follow up to gather additional data on the
long-term performance and safety of ReActiv8. The ReActiv8–A PMCF Study
is a continuation of the ReActiv8-A Clinical Trial (but using CE Marked
ReActiv8). All subjects enrolled in the ReActiv8–A Clinical Trial in
Belgium and the UK are being converted to the ReActiv8-A PMCF Study.
Physicians commenced with these implants in late 2017, and the full 40
implants are expected to be completed by the end of 2018.
ReActiv8-C Registry – In addition to the ReActiv8-A PMCF
Study, the Company is maintaining the ReActiv8-C Registry, an
international, multi-centre data collection registry. All centres that
use the product commercially are invited to participate in the Registry
program. All patients who are implanted with ReActiv8 at the centres
participating in the Registry will be invited to enrol in the Registry
until the target enrolment numbers have been reached. The purpose of the
Registry is to gather additional summary data on long term performance
of ReActiv8 in at least 50 patients.
Financial review
Income Statement – Revenue during the six-month period
ending 30 June 2018 was $0.36 million ($0.25 million during the same
period in 2017). Revenue was generated from sales of ReActiv8 systems to
customers in Germany and Ireland.
Operating expenses related to on-going activities were $15.8 million
during the half year ended 30 June 2018 (same period in 2017: $12.3
million). On-going activities during the financial year included
research and development, clinical and regulatory activities, selling,
general and administrative activities.
Research and development expenses were $2 million during the six-month
period ended 30 June 2018, which is consistent with expenditure of $2
million during the same period in 2017. Expenditure during the 2018
period included the salaries of engineers, technicians, and quality and
regulatory specialists; the cost of outsourced development and
manufacturing activities; biocompatibility and pre-clinical studies; and
quality costs including the maintenance of our quality system.
Clinical and regulatory expenses were $7.2 million during the six-month
period ended 30 June 2018 and increased by $2 million from $5.2 million
during the same period in 2017. This is primarily driven by increased
direct trial costs, consulting, training and travel costs relating to
activities for the Trial, which has sites in the U.S., Australia and
Europe.
Our selling, general and administrative expenses were $6.6 million
during the six-month period ended 30 June 2018, and $5.1 million during
the same period in 2017. The increase of $1.5 million is primarily
driven by commercialization and the related increase in our direct sales
force (impacting recruitment fees, payroll, travel and training costs),
as well as marketing, reimbursement consulting and market research
costs. This increase is also impacted by a non-cash expense for share
options granted. Selling, general and administrative expenses are
expected to increase in future years, as we increase our direct sales
team to drive activities to promote growth.
Statement of financial position – Total assets of the
Group at 30 June 2018 were $33.6 million (31 December 2017: $13.3
million). Cash on hand at 30 June 2018 was $29.7 million (31 December
2017: $10 million). Cash used in operating activities was $14.8 million
during the period (30 June 2017: $11.4 million) and is reflective of our
increased operating expenses.
The Group’s debt facility provided by IPF Partners was entered into on
24 August 2015 for up to $15 million. The Group had drawn down $4.5
million on 9 September 2015, $6 million on 3 December 2015 and $4.5
million on 28 July 2016. During 2018, the Group made principal
repayments of $1.5 million.
Since inception the Group has funded its operations primarily through
the issuance of equity securities and debt funding. The Group continues
to explore funding strategies (e.g., equity, debt, partnering) to
support its activities into the future, including the possibility of a
listing on NASDAQ or other US stock exchange and a related public or
other offer of securities.
Principal risks and uncertainties
The principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Group and/or its
industry for the remaining six months of 2018 remain substantially
unchanged from the risks disclosed in the Prospectus, which is available
on our website.
A summary of the principal risks relating to the Company and/or its
industry include the following:
-
We have incurred significant operating losses and may not be able to
achieve or subsequently maintain profitability.
-
We expect to require additional funds in the future in order to meet
our capital and expenditure needs and further financing may not be
available when required or, if available, could require us to agree to
terms which are specifically favourable to new investors, or to
restrictions significantly limiting our access to additional capital.
-
Our future financial performance is entirely dependent on the
commercial success of ReActiv8, our only product as of the date of
this Report, obtaining adequate reimbursement for ReActiv8, and rates
of product adoption and market penetration.
-
Failure to comply with debt covenants or failure to make repayments on
our debt facility could have a material adverse effect.
-
We operate in a highly regulated environment and regulatory approval
is required before we can market or sell ReActiv8 in any market.
-
Seeking and obtaining regulatory approval for medical devices can be a
long and uncertain process. Strict or changing regulatory regimes,
government policies and legislation in any of our target markets may
delay, prohibit or reduce potential sales.
-
We are required to conduct clinical trials for regulatory approvals
and other purposes. Clinical trials carry substantial risks and are
costly and time consuming, with uncertain results.
-
Any inability to fully protect and exploit our intellectual property
may adversely impact our financial condition, business, prospects and
results of operations.
A more extensive description of the existing and future potential risks
to Mainstay’s business and to the Company’s ordinary shares are outlined
in the Risk Factors section of the Prospectus, on pages 4 to 25, and
should be considered carefully by shareholders and prospective investors.
Outlook and future developments
During the first half of 2018, significant further progress was made in
Mainstay’s pivotal IDE Clinical Trial, ReActiv8-B, which is intended to
gather data in support of a pre-market approval (PMA) application to the
FDA, a key step towards the commercialization of ReActiv8 in the US.
Completion of all implants was announced at the start of the third
quarter of 2018. The completion of implants in the Trial means the
Company remains on track to announce full data towards the end of 2018.
If successful, the ReActiv8-B Clinical Trial will yield data in support
of an application for pre-market approval (PMA) from the FDA. The data
will also comprise Level 1 Evidence of efficacy, which may be used to
support applications for favorable reimbursement in the US. Data from
the ReActiv8-B Trial will also be used to support market development
activities worldwide.
Our refined commercialization strategy and repositioned commercial team
is gaining traction. Our strategy is to focus on adoption in a select
number of high volume spine care centers to develop key reference sites,
and then build on that experience and data from the ReActiv8-B Trial to
expand commercialization to additional centers and other countries.
Related party transactions
Refer to note 12.
Going concern
The Directors have evaluated whether there are conditions and events,
considered in aggregate, that raise doubt about the Group’s ability to
continue as a going concern within one year of the date of issue of the
consolidated financial statements. The Directors note the following
relevant matters:
-
The Group had cash of $29.7 million as at 30 June 2018 ($10 million as
at 31 December 2017).
-
The Group had operating cash out-flows of $14.8 million for the 6
months ended 30 June 2018 (year ended 31 December 2017: $24.9 million).
-
Due to the phase of development of the Group, the Group expects to
continue to incur losses in the medium term due to the ongoing
investment in research and development, clinical and commercial
activities.
-
The Group has an accumulated retained loss reserve of $142.5 million
and a reorganization reserve of $44.6 million as at 30 June 2018 (31
December 2017: $124.5 million and $44.6 million, respectively).
-
The Group has funded operations to date through the proceeds of equity
funding of approximately $123.5 million and as at 30 June 2018, debt
with an outstanding principal of $11.7 million.
In the event that additional funding is not secured in the 12 months
from the approval of these Financial Statements, the Directors believe
that the Group has the ability, based on its currently available cash
resources, to consider alternative budgets to manage its cash outflows
so as to match those available cash resources, to ensure that the Group
will have sufficient funds to be able to meet its liabilities as they
fall due for a period of at least 12 months from the date of the
Financial Statements. On that basis the Directors are satisfied that
there is no substantial doubt about the Group’s ability to continue as a
going concern and that the Financial Statements should be prepared on a
going concern basis.
Auditors
The condensed consolidated Financial Statements have not been reviewed
by the Company’s auditors.
Mainstay Medical International plc
Directors’
responsibilities statement
Statement of the Directors in respect of Half Year Financial Report
Each of the Directors of the Company (the Directors), whose names and
functions are listed in the Corporate and Shareholder Information,
confirm that, to the best of each person’s knowledge and belief:
(a) the condensed consolidated Financial Statements comprising the
condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other
comprehensive income, the condensed consolidated statement of financial
position, the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, the
condensed consolidated statement of cash flows and related notes 1 to 13
have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial
Reporting as adopted by the EU.
(b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the
information required by:
a. Regulation 8(2) of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC)
Regulations 2007, being an indication of important events that have
occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their
impact on the condensed consolidated Financial Statements; and a
description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining
six months of the year; and
b. Regulation 8(3) of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC)
Regulations 2007, being related party transactions that have taken
place in the first six months of the current financial year and that
have materially affected the financial position or performance of the
entity during that period; and any changes in the related party
transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.
On behalf of the Board on 19 September 2018,
|
Oern Stuge MD
|
|
|
|
Jason Hannon
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
CEO
Mainstay Medical International plc
Condensed consolidated
statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
for
the half year ended 30 June 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($'000)
|
|
Notes
|
|
Half year
ended 30
June 2018
|
|
Half year
ended 30
June 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
4
|
|
358
|
|
250
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
(170)
|
|
(136)
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
188
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
(15,849)
|
|
(12,282)
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
|
(15,661)
|
|
(12,168)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance income
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
10
|
|
Finance expense
|
|
|
|
(1,018)
|
|
(986)
|
|
Net finance expense
|
|
|
|
(1,018)
|
|
(976)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(16,679)
|
|
(13,144)
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
6
|
|
156
|
|
(131)
|
|
Loss for the half year
|
|
|
|
(16,523)
|
|
(13,275)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to equity holders
|
|
|
|
(16,523)
|
|
(13,275)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted loss per share (in $)
|
|
5
|
|
(2.01)
|
|
(2.01)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to the
statement
of profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation differences of foreign
operations
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
(50)
|
|
Total comprehensive loss for the half year
|
|
|
|
(16,467)
|
|
(13,325)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive loss attributable to equity holders
|
|
|
|
(16,467)
|
|
(13,325)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed
consolidated interim Financial Statements.
Mainstay Medical International plc
Condensed consolidated
statement of financial position
at 30 June 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($'000)
|
|
Notes
|
|
30 June
2018
|
|
31 December
2017
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
177
|
|
201
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
|
2,474
|
|
2,395
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
|
|
875
|
|
571
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
|
|
345
|
|
205
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
29,711
|
|
9,975
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
33,405
|
|
13,146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
33,582
|
|
13,347
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
8
|
|
67
|
|
64
|
Share premium
|
|
|
|
143,897
|
|
106,414
|
Other reserves
|
|
|
|
4,649
|
|
4,593
|
Share based payment reserve
|
|
|
|
9,465
|
|
7,613
|
Retained loss
|
|
|
|
(142,468)
|
|
(124,505)
|
Surplus/ (deficit) on shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
15,610
|
|
(5,821)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and borrowings
|
|
7
|
|
9,991
|
|
11,177
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
9,991
|
|
11,177
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and borrowings
|
|
7
|
|
3,182
|
|
3,214
|
Income tax payable
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
124
|
Trade and other payables
|
|
|
|
4,787
|
|
4,653
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
7,981
|
|
7,991
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
17,972
|
|
19,168
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
33,582
|
|
13,347
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed
consolidated interim Financial Statements.
Mainstay Medical International plc
Condensed consolidated
statement of changes in shareholders’ equity
for the half
year ended 30 June 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($'000)
|
|
Share
capital
|
|
Share
premium
|
|
Other
reserves
|
|
Share
based
payment
reserve
|
|
Retained
loss
|
|
Total
equity
|
|
Balance as at 1
January 2017
|
|
64
|
|
106,360
|
|
4,735
|
|
4,606
|
|
(94,707)
|
|
21,058
|
|
Loss for the half year
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(13,275)
|
|
(13,275)
|
|
Other comprehensive
income for the half year
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(50)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(50)
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
for the half year
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(50)
|
|
-
|
|
(13,275)
|
|
(13,325)
|
|
Transactions with owners
of the Company:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share based payments
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,296
|
|
-
|
|
1,296
|
|
Issue of shares on
exercise of share options
or warrants
|
|
-
|
|
4
|
|
-
|
|
(3)
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
Balance at 30 June
2017 (Unaudited)
|
|
64
|
|
106,364
|
|
4,685
|
|
5,899
|
|
(107,979)
|
|
9,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the half year
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(16,560)
|
|
(16,560)
|
|
Other comprehensive
income
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(92)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(92)
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
for the half year
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(92)
|
|
-
|
|
(16,560)
|
|
(16,652)
|
|
Transactions with owners
of the Company:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share based payments
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,748
|
|
-
|
|
1,748
|
|
Issue of shares on
exercise of share options
or warrants
|
|
-
|
|
50
|
|
-
|
|
(34)
|
|
34
|
|
50
|
|
Balance at 31
December 2017
|
|
64
|
|
106,414
|
|
4,593
|
|
7,613
|
|
(124,505)
|
|
(5,821)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the half year
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(16,523)
|
|
(16,523)
|
|
Other comprehensive
income for the half year
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
56
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
56
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
for the half year
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
56
|
|
-
|
|
(16,523)
|
|
(16,467)
|
|
Transactions with owners
of the Company:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share based payments
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,852
|
|
-
|
|
1,852
|
|
Issue of shares
|
|
3
|
|
37,483
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,440)
|
|
36,046
|
|
Balance at 30 June
2018 (Unaudited)
|
|
67
|
|
143,897
|
|
4,649
|
|
9,465
|
|
(142,468)
|
|
15,610
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed
consolidated interim Financial Statements.
Mainstay Medical International plc
Condensed consolidated
statement of cash flows
for the half year ended 30 June 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($'000)
|
|
Notes
|
|
Half year
ended 30
June 2018
|
|
Half year
ended 30
June 2017
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss for the half year
|
|
|
|
(16,523)
|
|
(13,275)
|
Add/(less) non-cash items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
52
|
Finance income
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(10)
|
Finance expense
|
|
|
|
1,018
|
|
986
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
10
|
|
1,852
|
|
1,296
|
Income taxes
|
|
6
|
|
(156)
|
|
131
|
Add/(less) changes in working capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
|
|
(306)
|
|
12
|
Inventory
|
|
|
|
(80)
|
|
(831)
|
Trade and other payables
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
1,143
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes paid
|
|
|
|
(112)
|
|
(238)
|
Interest paid
|
|
|
|
(603)
|
|
(656)
|
Net cash used in operations
|
|
|
|
(14,784)
|
|
(11,390)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
(26)
|
|
(35)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(26)
|
|
(35)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross proceeds from issue of shares
|
|
|
|
37,486
|
|
4
|
Transaction costs on issue of shares
|
|
|
|
(1,440)
|
|
-
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
|
7
|
|
(1,500)
|
|
(750)
|
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing
activities
|
|
|
|
34,546
|
|
(746)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash
equivalents
|
|
|
|
19,736
|
|
(12,171)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|
|
|
9,975
|
|
36,670
|
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2018
|
|
|
|
29,711
|
|
24,499
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed
consolidated interim Financial Statements.
Mainstay Medical International plc
Notes to the condensed
consolidated Financial Statements
1 General information and reporting entity
Mainstay Medical International plc (the Company) is a company
incorporated and registered in Ireland. Details of the registered
office, the officers and advisers to the Company are presented on the
Corporate and Shareholder Information page.
The Half Year Report and condensed consolidated Financial Statements for
the periods ended 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2017 comprise the results of
the Company and of its subsidiaries (together the Group).
At 30 June 2018, the Group comprises the Company and its operating
subsidiaries Mainstay Medical Limited, Mainstay Medical Distribution
Limited, Mainstay Medical GmbH, Mainstay Medical B.V., MML US, Inc. and
Mainstay Medical (Australia) Pty. Limited.
The Company’s shares are quoted on Euronext Paris and the ESM of
Euronext Dublin.
Mainstay is a medical device company focused on developing and
commercializing ReActiv8®, an implantable restorative
neurostimulation system designed to treat an underlying cause of
disabling Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP).
2 Basis of preparation
Statement of compliance
The condensed consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in
accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU.
They do not include all the information and disclosures necessary for a
complete set of IFRS Financial Statements. However, selected explanatory
notes are included to explain events and transactions that are
significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group’s financial
position and performance since the last annual consolidated financial
statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2017.
The comparative information provided in the condensed consolidated
Financial Statements relating to the periods ended 30 June 2017 and 31
December 2017 does not comprise the statutory financial statements of
the Group. Those statutory financial statements for the year ended 31
December 2017 on which the auditors gave an unqualified audit opinion,
have been delivered to the Companies Registry Office.
There are no significant or material changes to judgements or estimates
used in these condensed consolidated Financial Statements compared with
those used in the consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended
31 December 2017.
The condensed consolidated Financial Statements were authorized for
issue by the Board of Directors, on 19 September 2018.
Going concern
The Directors have evaluated whether there are conditions and events,
considered in aggregate, that raise doubt about the Group’s ability to
continue as a going concern within one year of the date of issue of the
consolidated financial statements. The Directors note the following
relevant matters:
-
The Group had cash of $29.7 million as at 30 June 2018 ($10 million as
at 31 December 2017).
-
The Group had operating cash out-flows of $14.8 million for the 6
months ended 30 June 2018 (year ended 31 December 2017: $24.9 million).
-
Due to the phase of development of the Group, the Group expects to
continue to incur losses in the medium term due to the ongoing
investment in research and development, clinical and commercial
activities.
-
The Group has an accumulated retained loss reserve of $142.5 million
and a reorganization reserve of $44.6 million as at 30 June 2018 (31
December 2017: $124.5 million and $44.6 million, respectively).
-
The Group has funded operations to date through the proceeds of equity
funding of approximately $123.5 million and as at 30 June 2018, debt
with an outstanding principal of $11.7 million.
In the event that additional funding is not secured in the 12 months
from the approval of these Financial Statements, the Directors believe
that the Group has the ability, based on its currently available cash
resources, to consider alternative budgets to manage its cash outflows
so as to match those available cash resources, to ensure that the Group
will have sufficient funds to be able to meet its liabilities as they
fall due for a period of at least 12 months from the date of the
Financial Statements. On that basis the Directors are satisfied that
there is no substantial doubt about the Group’s ability to continue as a
going concern and that the Financial Statements should be prepared on a
going concern basis.
Currency
The condensed consolidated Financial Statements are presented in US
Dollars ($), which is the functional and presentational currency of the
Company. Balances in the condensed consolidated Financial Statements are
rounded to the nearest thousand ($’000) except where otherwise indicated.
Basis of consolidation
The condensed consolidated Financial Statements comprise the
consolidated results of Mainstay Medical International plc and its
subsidiaries.
Significant accounting policies
With the exception of the newly implemented policies noted below, the
condensed consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared applying
the accounting policies that were applied in the preparation of the
Group’s consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December
2017, which were prepared in accordance with IFRS and are available on
the Company’s website (www.mainstay-medical.com)
except as detailed below. These accounting policies have been applied
consistently for all periods presented.
The Group has initially adopted IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with
Customers and IFRS 9 Financial Instruments from 1 January 2018. The
implementation of these standards had no material impact on the Group’s
reported results.
a) Revenue recognition
The Group has initially adopted IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with
Customers from 1 January 2018. Under IFRS 15, revenue is measured based
on the consideration specified in a contract with a customer. The Group
recognises revenue when it transfers control over a product or service
to a customer. This may arise on shipment, delivery or in accordance
with specific terms and conditions agreed with customers and provided
there are no material remaining performance obligations required of the
Group.
Revenue is measured at the fair consideration received/receivable for
the sale of goods to external customers net of value added tax and
discounts. Expected discounts are estimated and provided for as a
reduction in revenue based on agreements with customers, agreed
promotional arrangements and accumulated experience. Accumulated
experience is used to estimate and provide for the discounts, using the
expected value method, and revenue is only recognised to the extent that
it can be reliably measured and when it is probable that future economic
benefits of the transaction will flow to the Group.
Service revenues (relating to training and implant support) are
recognized when the related services are rendered. When a customer is
invoiced, or cash is received but conditions for recognition of the
related revenues have not been met, revenue is deferred until all
conditions are met. The Group occasionally sells goods and services as a
bundled arrangement. Such sales are unbundled based on the relative fair
value of the individual goods and services components and each component
is recognized separately in accordance with the Group’s recognition
policy.
Due to the stage of development of the Group, and the nature of the
Group’s current activities (the Group has only one product, ReActiv8,
and some related accessories and services available for sale), this new
standard has not had a material impact on the Group and there has been
no restatement of previously reported amounts.
b) Financial Instruments
The change in accounting policy to comply with the requirements of IFRS
9 has had no impact on the amounts disclosed in the financial statements
other than immaterial changes to impairment of trade and other
receivables as discussed below. The changes in classification of
financial assets and liabilities to IFRS 9 classification has had no
impact on the accounting for those assets and liabilities.
Classification and measurement of financial assets and liabilities
On initial recognition a financial asset is classified as Measured at
Amortised Cost, FVOCI or FVTPL. Financial assets are not reclassified
after initial recognition unless the related business model changes. A
financial asset is measured at amortised cost if it is held in a
business model whose objective is to hold assets to collect contractual
cashflows and its contractual terms give rise on specific dates to cash
flows that are solely payments of principal or interest.
Trade and other receivables
Trade and other receivables are classified by the Group as amortised
cost assets under IFRS 9. These assets are recognised initially at fair
value. Subsequent to initial recognition, they are measured at amortised
cost using the effective interest method, less any impairment losses.
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents are classified by the Group as amortised cost
assets under IFRS 9. Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash balances
and call deposits with maturities of three months or less, which are
carried at amortised cost.
Trade and other payables
Trade and other payables are classified by the Group as other financial
liabilities under IFRS 9. These liabilities recognised initially at fair
value. Subsequent to initial recognition, they are measured at amortised
cost using the effective interest method.
Interest-bearing borrowings
Interest-bearing borrowings are classified by the Group as other
financial liabilities under IFRS 9 and are recognised initially at fair
value including any attributable transaction costs. Subsequent to
initial recognition, interest-bearing borrowings are stated at amortised
cost using the effective interest method over the contractual term.
Trade and other receivables and cash and cash equivalents were
previously classified as loans and receivables under IAS 39. There has
been no change in the classification of trade and other payables or
interest-bearing borrowings.
Impairment of financial assets
At each reporting date, in accordance with IFRS 9, the Group assesses
whether its financial assets, comprising of accounts receivable and cash
are impaired. The Group evaluates customer accounts with past-due
outstanding balances, and analyses customer credit worthiness, payment
patterns and trends. Based upon a review of these accounts and
management’s analysis and judgement, we estimate the future cash flows
expected to be recovered from these receivables. As at 30 June 2018, our
trade and other receivables balances amounted to $16,000, and we have
not recognized any material impairment losses at this time. The total
outstanding balance as at 30 June 2018 was received post period end.
Further information on the Group’s credit risk is detailed in Note 9.
The Company measures loss allowances at an amount equal to lifetime
expected credit losses, except for cash which is measured at 12-month
expected credit losses. The maximum period considered when estimating
expected credit losses is the maximum contractual period of exposure to
credit risk.
c) Other new standards and interpretations
In addition, the Group applied the standards listed below for the first
time in the current period:
-
IFRS 2 (amended) - Share Based Payments (effective 1 January 2018)
-
Annual Improvements to IFRSs 2014 – 2016 Cycle: Amendments to IFRS 1
First time Adoption
of IFRSs and IAS 28 Investment in Associates
and Joint Ventures (IASB effective date 1 January 2018, not yet
endorsed by the EU)
-
Transfers of Investment Property (Amendments to IAS 40) (effective 1
January 2018)
None of these have had any material impact on the Group’s implementation
of accounting policies or on its reported results.
3 Segment reporting
Due to the nature of the Group’s current activities, the Group considers
there to be one operating segment, Active Implantable Medical Devices
(AIMDs). The results of the Group are reported on a consolidated basis
to the Chief Operating Decision Maker of the Group, the Chief Executive
Officer. There are no reconciling items between the Group’s reported
consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
and statement of financial position and the results of the AIMDs segment.
The Group has operations in Europe, the US and Australia. The
non-current assets held in these jurisdictions are detailed below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
($'000)
|
|
30 June 2018
|
|
31 December
2017
|
Ireland
|
|
30
|
|
47
|
Germany
|
|
3
|
|
5
|
United States
|
|
144
|
|
149
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
177
|
|
201
|
|
|
|
|
The Group’s total revenue by country is detailed below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
($'000)
|
|
Half year
ended
30 June 2018
|
|
Half year
ended 30
June 2017
|
Germany
|
|
250
|
|
231
|
Ireland
|
|
90
|
|
19
|
Other Europe
|
|
18
|
|
-
|
Total revenue by country
|
|
358
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
4 Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
($'000)
|
|
Half year
ended
30 June 2018
|
|
Half year
ended
30 June 2017
|
Revenue arising from the sale of goods
|
|
358
|
|
250
|
|
|
358
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
5 Earnings per share
As the Group is incurring operating losses, there is no difference
between basic and diluted earnings per share.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Half year
ended
30 June 2018
|
|
Half year
ended
30 June 2017
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue
|
|
8,235,367
|
|
6,612,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss per share
|
|
2.01
|
|
2.01
|
|
|
|
|
6 Taxes
Current income tax assets and liabilities for the current and prior
periods are measured at the amount expected to be recovered from or paid
to the relevant taxation authorities. The tax charge has been prepared
based on the Group’s best estimate of the weighted average tax rate that
is expected for the full financial year. The tax rates and tax laws used
to compute the amount are those used in Ireland, Germany, the
Netherlands, the United States and Australia.
7 Interest bearing loans and borrowings
IPF Debt Financing
The Group’s debt facility is secured by way of fixed and floating
charges over the assets and undertakings of Mainstay Medical Limited,
and the Mortgage Debenture includes customary terms and conditions. In
addition, Mainstay Medical International plc has created a first fixed
charge in favor of IPF over its present and future shares held in
Mainstay Medical Limited.
The terms of the agreement include a requirement that Mainstay Medical
Limited hold a minimum cash balance of $2 million or achieve revenue
targets within an agreed timeframe. The Group is not in breach of any
covenants at 30 June 2018 and has not been in breach at any reporting
date.
|
|
|
|
|
|
($'000)
|
|
30 June 2018
|
|
31 December
2017
|
Loans and borrowings - current
|
|
|
|
|
Term loan
|
|
3,000
|
|
3,000
|
Deferred finance cost
|
|
(90)
|
|
(90)
|
Accrued interest
|
|
272
|
|
304
|
Total current loans and borrowings
|
|
3,182
|
|
3,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and borrowings – non-current
|
|
|
|
|
Term loan
|
|
8,700
|
|
10,200
|
Deferred finance cost
|
|
(149)
|
|
(194)
|
Accrued interest
|
|
1,440
|
|
1,171
|
Total non-current loans and borrowings
|
|
9,991
|
|
11,177
|
Total loans and borrowings
|
|
13,173
|
|
14,391
|
|
|
|
|
8 Called up share capital
The Company’s ordinary shares are quoted in Euro and have been
translated in US Dollars at the rates prevailing at the date of issue.
Authorized and Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorized
|
|
30 June 2018
€
|
|
31 December
2017
€
|
20,000,000 ordinary shares of €0.001 each
|
|
20,000
|
|
20,000
|
40,000 deferred shares of €1.00 each
|
|
40,000
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
60,000
|
|
60,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issued, called up and fully paid
|
|
2018
$
|
|
2017
$
|
8,770,229 (31 December 2017: 6,618,897) ordinary shares of
€0.001
each
|
|
11,240
|
|
8,562
|
40,000 deferred shares of €1.00 each
|
|
55,268
|
|
55,268
|
|
|
66,508
|
|
63,830
|
In $’000
|
|
67
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
On 15 February 2018, Mainstay raised gross proceeds of €30.1 million
(approximately $37.5 million) through a placement of 2,151,332 new
ordinary shares. This issuance of new ordinary shares was recorded in
the Statement of Financial Position in USD at the rate on the date of
the transaction. Transaction costs directly attributable to the issue of
the new ordinary shares of approximately $1.4 million have been offset
against retained earnings (in accordance with the Companies Act 2014).
9 Financial instruments
Financial risk management
In terms of financial risks, the Group has exposure to credit and
financial risk, liquidity risk and market risk (comprising foreign
currency risk and interest rate risk). This note presents information
about the Group’s exposure to each of the above risks together with the
Group’s objectives, policies and processes for measuring and managing
those risks.
Risk management framework
Mainstay’s Board of Directors has overall responsibility for the
establishment and oversight of the Group’s risk management framework.
The Group’s risk management policies are established to identify and
analyze the risks faced by the Group, to set appropriate risk limits and
controls and to monitor risks and adherence to the limits. Risk
management systems and policies will be reviewed regularly as the Group
expands its activities and resource base to take account of changing
conditions.
The Group has no significant concentrations of financial risk other than
concentration of cash with individual banks. The Group is also exposed
to credit risk arising on trade receivables, with further information
provided under credit risk below. There has been no other significant
change during the half year or since the end of the half year to the
types or quantum of financial risks faced by the Group or the Group’s
approach to the management of those risks.
Credit and financial risk
Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Group if a customer or
counterparty to a financial instrument fails to meet contractual
obligations and arises principally from the Group’s cash and cash
equivalents and trade and other receivables. Credit risk is managed on a
Group basis. The maximum exposure to credit risk is represented by the
carrying amount of each asset. The carrying value of receivables is a
reasonable approximation of fair value.
Trade receivables comprise of amounts due from customers, all of which
were current at 30 June 2018 and 31 December 2017. The Company does not
have exposure to significantly different categories of customer and
accordingly details of credit risk by customer type or jurisdictions is
not provided.
There were no material impairment losses recorded in the period and the
provision for expected credit losses at 30 June 2018 is also immaterial.
The carrying value of trade receivables of $16,000 at 30 June 2018
($90,000 at 31 December 2017) represents the maximum exposure to credit
risk. The Group maintained its cash balances with its principal
financial institutions throughout the year, and the Group limits its
exposure to any one financial institution by holding cash balances
across several financial institutions. The Group’s principal financial
institutions have investment grade ratings at 30 June 2018. The credit
rating status of the Group’s principal financial institutions is
reviewed by the Audit Committee or the Board annually. The cash balance
is reported to the Board of Directors on a monthly basis, and a monthly
review of all cash balances held at each institution is carried out by
the CFO. The Group maintains most of its cash in USD denominated
accounts. The Group held cash and cash equivalents of $29.7 million as
at 30 June 2018.
Liquidity risk
Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will not be able to meet its
financial obligations as they fall due. Since inception the Group has
funded its operations primarily through the issuance of equity
securities and debt funding. The Group continues to explore funding
strategies (e.g., equity, debt, partnering) to support its activities
into the future, including the possibility of a listing on NASDAQ or
other US stock exchange and a related public or other offer of
securities. Adequate additional financing may not be available on
acceptable terms, or at all. The Group’s inability to raise capital as
and when needed would have a negative impact on the Group’s financial
position and its ability to pursue its business strategy.
Foreign currency risk
The Group’s reporting currency is the US Dollar. The Group’s exposure to
foreign currency risk arises through expenditures incurred in Euros,
Great British Pounds (GBP) and Australian Dollars.
The Group’s Australian subsidiary has an Australian Dollar functional
currency and three of the Group’s subsidiaries located in Ireland,
Germany and the Netherlands have a Euro functional currency.
Additionally, GBP expenditure is mainly incurred from the UK based sites
relating to the ReActiv8-A Post Market Clinical Follow-Up (“PMCF”) Study
and U.S. Pivotal ReActiv8-B Clinical Trial.
The Group did not have material asset or liability amounts in foreign
currencies at 30 June 2018 other than trade payables and accruals (net
of cash) of €1.2 million and £321,000.
Interest rate risk
The Group’s cash balances are maintained in short term access accounts
and carry a floating rate of interest. A 50 basis points change in the
rate of interest applied to the cash balance held by the Group would not
have had a material impact on the Group’s statement of profit or loss in
the half year ended.
At 30 June 2018, the principal outstanding on MML’s loan from IPF was
$11,700,000. This loan carries a variable rate of 3-month Euribor plus a
margin ranging from 10.5% to 12.5%.
10 Share based payments
Share Options
The terms and conditions of the Group’s share option plan are disclosed
in the 2017 Annual Report. The charge of $1.9 million for the half year
ended 30 June 2018 (30 June 2017: $1.3 million) is the grant date fair
value of various share options granted in the current and prior years,
which are being recognized within the statement of profit or loss and
other comprehensive income over the vesting period related to service.
279,878 options were granted in the six months ended 30 June 2018 (30
June 2017: 30,000 options).
11 Contingencies
The Directors and management are not aware of any contingencies that may
have a significant impact on the financial position of the Group.
12 Related party transactions
There were no balances due to or from related parties as at 30 June 2018
and 30 June 2017.
Key management compensation and Directors’ remuneration
The Group defines key management as its non-executive directors,
executive directors and senior management. Details of remuneration for
key management personnel for the six-month reporting period are provided
below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
($'000)
|
|
30 June 2018
|
|
30 June 2017
|
Salaries
|
|
817
|
|
876
|
Non-executive directors’ fees
|
|
135
|
|
111
|
Other remuneration
|
|
915
|
|
595
|
Payroll taxes
|
|
92
|
|
102
|
Share based payments
|
|
1,825
|
|
931
|
Pension
|
|
14
|
|
11
|
Total remuneration
|
|
3,798
|
|
2,626
|
|
|
|
|
13 Events subsequent to 30 June 2018
There were no events subsequent to the half year ended 30 June 2018 that
would have a material impact on the condensed consolidated interim
Financial Statements.
