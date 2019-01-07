Muzinich & Co. recrute un Global Head of Distribution



Muzinich & Co. a annoncé que Tom Douie a rejoint la société en tant que Global Head of Distribution, avec effet immédiat. Il travaillait précédemment chez Neuberger Berman où il a passé sept ans, dernièrement comme Managing Director, Head of Intermediary  EMEA and LatAm. Il a également occupé des postes chez American Century Investments, Lehman Brothers Asset Management et Morgan Stanley Investment Management.