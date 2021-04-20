Connexion
NOTICE OF THE SUBSTITUTION OF AMUNDI ISSUANCE AS ISSUER OF THE CERTIFICATES FOLLOWING THE MERGER BY ABSORPTION OF AMUNDI ISSUANCE BY AMUNDI FINANCE

NOTICE TO THE ATTENTION OF

(i) the holders of the EUR 11,743,600 Amundi Euro Stoxx® Select Dividend 30 Certificates due 15 May 2026 issued by Amundi Issuance and guaranteed by Amundi under the Euro 10,000,000,000 Notes and Certificates Programme (ISIN: FR0013141009) (the Euro Stoxx® Select Dividend 30 Certificates);

(ii) the holders of the EUR 7,436,000 Amundi Euro Stoxx® Select Dividend 30 Certificates II due 13 July 2026 issued by Amundi Issuance and guaranteed by Amundi under the Euro 10,000,000,000 Notes and Certificates Programme (ISIN: FR0013169844) (the Euro Stoxx® Select Dividend 30 Certificates II);

(iii) the holders of the EUR 3,738,100 Amundi Protect 80 Gold Certificates due 20 March 2024 issued by Amundi Issuance and guaranteed by Amundi under the prospectus dated 6 January 2017 (ISIN: FR0013230141) (the Protect 80 Gold Certificates); and

(iv) the holders of the EUR 4,424,200 Amundi Partizip Gold Certificates due 20 March 2024 issued by Amundi Issuance and guaranteed by Amundi under the prospectus dated 6 January 2017 (ISIN: FR0013230158) (the Partizip Gold Certificates)

a société anonyme incorporated in France

registered with the Paris Trade Registry under No. 529 235 442. 

NOTICE OF THE SUBSTITUTION OF AMUNDI ISSUANCE AS ISSUER OF THE CERTIFICATES FOLLOWING THE MERGER BY ABSORPTION

OF AMUNDI ISSUANCE BY AMUNDI FINANCE

Paris, 20 April 2021

We hereby notify the holders of the Euro Stoxx® Select Dividend 30 Certificates, the Euro Stoxx® Select Dividend 30 Certificates II, the Protect 80 Gold Certificates and the Partizip Gold Certificates (together, the Certificates) guaranteed by Amundi (the Guarantor), that Amundi Issuance will be absorbed by Amundi Finance on 21 May 2021 (the Merger by Absorption) as announced by publications in the BODACC (Official Bulletin of Civil and Commercial Announcements) on 26 March 2021.

Pursuant to a deed of merger dated 22 March 2021 entered into between Amundi Issuance and Amundi Finance, all the rights and obligations of Amundi Issuance will be vested in Amundi Finance by operation of law as at the date of the Merger by Absorption, including its obligations under the Certificates. The terms and conditions of the Certificates shall remain unchanged saved for the substitution of issuer and the obligations of the Guarantor under the Certificates shall remain in full force and effect after the Merger by Absorption.

This notice is governed by French law.

For further information, any holder of Certificates may contact:

For Amundi Issuance:

Marie-Emilie Gnanapirakasam-Ronald

@: marieemilie.gnanapirakasam-ronald@amundi.com

Tel: +33 1 76 37 17 04

For Amundi Finance:

Vanessa Montrenaud

@: vanessa.montrenaud@amundi.com

Tel: +33 1 76 33 02 48

Amundi Issuance


Cette publication dispose du service "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : mGhyZJZuZ2fIy3Ccl5lsZ5NlZ5tnxmbJbJPKlJRsa5jIbW5immlnb5yYZm9pnGpr
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information non réglementée :

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/68755-notice-of-the-merger-by-absorption-of-amundi-issuance-by-amundi-finance.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2021 ActusNews
