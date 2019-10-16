Connexion
NOVAVEST Real Estate : publie ses conditions d'augmentation de capital en vue de développer son portefeuille immobilier; migration sur SIX Swiss Exchange

16/10/2019 | 08:13

N'EST PAS DESTINÉ À UNE PUBLICATION OU DISTRIBUTION DIRECTE OU INDIRECTE AUX ÉTATS-UNIS, DANS L'UNION EUROPÉNNE, EN AUSTRALIE, AU CANADA, AU ROYAUME-UNI OU AU JAPON, NI DANS AUCUNE AUTRE JURIDICTION OÙ CETTE PUBLICATION OU DISTRIBUTION SERAIT CONTRAIRE AUX DISPOSITIONS LÉ- GALES.

Communiqué de presse du 16 octobre 2019

NOVAVEST Real Estate AG publie ses conditions d'augmentation de capital en vue de développer son portefeuille immobilier; migration sur SIX Swiss Exchange

  • NOVAVEST Real Estate AG prévoit une augmentation de capital par émission de jusqu'à 1 287 534 nouvelles actions nominatives d'une valeur nominale de CHF 30,20
  • Quatre actions nominatives actuelles donnent droit à l'achat d'une nouvelle action (taux de sous- cription 4:1)
  • La période de souscription s'étend du 25 novembre 2019 au 11 décembre 2019 (12h00 CET)
  • Une demande de migration vers la SIX Swiss Exchange a été déposée
  • Le premier jour de négoce à la SIX Swiss Exchange est prévu le 16 décembre 2019
  • Une assemblée générale extraordinaire a été convoquée pour le 7 novembre 2019 pour approba- tion de l'augmentation de capital envisagée

NOVAVEST Real Estate AG (BX Swiss AG: NREN) a l'intention d'étendre son portefeuille immobilier existant par l'acqui- sition d'immeubles d'habitation et d'immeubles résidentiels et commerciaux. La société prévoit par conséquent, dans le respect des droits de souscription des actionnaires actuels, une augmentation ordinaire de capital sur la période allant du 25 novembre au 11 décembre 2019. Le taux de souscription est de 4:1, ce qui signifie que la détention de quatre actions nominatives actuelles donnent droit à l'acquisition d'une nouvelle action nominative. L'augmentation de capital donnera donc lieu à l'émission de 1 287 534 nouvelles actions nominatives au maximum, d'une valeur nominale de CHF 30,20 chacune. Le prix d'émission des nouvelles actions nominatives sera communiqué ultérieurement, peu de temps avant l'ouverture de la période de souscription. Aucun négoce des droits de souscription ne sera organisé. Les nouvelles actions non acquises dans le cadre de l'offre de droits de souscription seront allouées à la banque J. Safra Sarasin SA pour attribution à d'autres investisseurs. Les nouvelles actions donneront entièrement droit au dividende sur tout l'exercice 2019.

Assemblée générale extraordinaire le 7 novembre 2019

En vue de cette augmentation ordinaire de capital, le conseil d'administration convoquera une assemblée générale extraor- dinaire pour le 7 novembre 2019 et demandera l'émission de jusqu'à 1 287 534 actions nominatives d'une valeur nominale de CHF 30,20 par action. La convocation à l'assemblée générale extraordinaire sera publiée dans la Feuille officielle suisse du commerce en date du 17 octobre 2019.

Changement de cotation au profit de la SIX Swiss Exchange

En lien avec l'augmentation de capital, le conseil d'administration de NOVAVEST Real Estate AG a décidé également de déposer une requête de cotation auprès de la SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX). De par la cotation à la SIX, l'action sera admise dans de nouveaux indices majeurs tels que le Swiss Performance Index (SPI), le SPI Extra, le SPI ex SLI, le Swiss All Shares Index et dans des indices immobiliers tels que le SXI Real Estate All Shares Index ou le SXI Real Estate Broad Index. Cela afin de répondre aux besoins de divers investisseurs institutionnels. Avec cette augmentation de capital et l'accroissement du free float qui en résulte, l'action gagnera en négociabilité et en attractivité. La société a demandé une

NOVAVEST Real Estate AG, Feldeggstrasse 26, CH-8008 Zurich

16 octobre 2019

Page 1 sur 3

décotation de BX Swiss AG de ses actions nominatives, effective au jour de sa cotation à la SIX. La totalité des 5 150 136 actions nominatives, ainsi que les jusqu'à 1 287 534 actions nominatives créées dans le cadre de l'augmentation de capital, feront l'objet d'une requête de cotation à la SIX Swiss Exchange. La date du premier jour de négoce de l'ensemble des actions nominatives de la société à la SIX Swiss Exchange est prévue au 16 décembre 2019.

Calendrier provisoire de l'augmentation de capital et de la cotation à la SIX Swiss Exchange

17 octobre 2019

Publication de la convocation à l'assemblée générale extraordinaire dans la Feuille officielle suisse du commerce

07 novembre 2019 Assemblée générale extraordinaire de NOVAVEST Real Estate AG

25 novembre 2019 Début de la période de souscription pour les actionnaires existants

11 décembre 2019 12H00 CET: fin du délai de souscription

13 décembre 2019

Livraison des nouvelles actions nominatives issues de l'augmentation ordinaire du capital, contre paiement du prix de souscription

16 décembre 2019 Premier jour de négoce des anciennes et des nouvelles actions nominatives à la SIX Swiss Exchange

Informations supplémentaires:

Peter Mettler

Délégué du conseil d'administration et CEO NOVAVEST Real Estate AG Feldeggstrasse 26

8008 Zurich

+41 (0)44 276 40 56 info@novavest.ch www.novavest.ch

NOVAVEST Real Estate AG

www.novavest.ch

NOVAVEST Real Estate AG est une société immobilière suisse dont le siège social se trouve à Zurich. Elle concentre ses activités sur la gestion et le développement d'immeubles à usage purement résidentiel (la part des revenus locatifs issue du logement représentant au moins 50% des revenus locatifs totaux) et à usage de bureaux et de commerces ainsi que sur de nouveaux projets de construction dans ces segments. Le portefeuille immobilier est composé d'objets situés dans les domaines d'influence des centres: Bâle, Berne, Aarau, Zurich, Winterthour et St-Gall ainsi que sur leurs axes, et sont bien desservis par les transports publics et/ou le transport individuel motorisé. Les actions nominatives de la société sont cotées à la BX Swiss AG (ticker NREN, n° de valeur 21218624, ISIN CH0212186248).

Clause de non-responsabilité

Le présent communiqué de presse est destiné à la diffusion d'informations. Il ne constitue ni une offre d'achat ni une incitation à l'achat ou àl a souscription de titres de la société NOVAVEST Real Estate AG, ni un prospectus au sens du droit suisse applicable. Les investisseurs devraient prendre leur décision d'achat ou d'exercice de droits de souscription ou d'achat ou de souscription d'actions de NOVAVEST Real Estate AG uniquement sur la base du prospectus officiel d'émission ou de cotation qui sera disponible gratuitement en temps voulu pour l'augmentation de capital prévue (e-mail: info@novavest.ch; téléphone +41 (0)44 276 40 53). Il est en outre recommandé aux inves- tisseurs de recourir aux services de conseil de leur banque ou de leur conseiller financier.

NOVAVEST Real Estate AG, Feldeggstrasse 26, CH-8008 Zurich

16 octobre 2019

Page 2 sur 3

Le présent document peut contenir certaines déclarations de nature prévisionnelle, qui se reconnaissent par exemple à l'emploi de termes comme « croit », « estime », « anticipe », « prévoit » ou d'autres termes semblables. De telles déclarations de nature prévisionnelle impli- quent des risques, des incertitudes et d'autres facteurs, connus et inconnus, qui font que les résultats réels, la situation financière, l'évo- lution ou les performances de la société peuvent différer sensiblement de ceux prévus, directement ou indirectement, par les déclarations de nature prévisionnelle. Compte tenu de ces incertitudes, il est conseillé au lecteur de ne pas se fier à ces déclarations de nature prévi- sionnelle. La société n'assume aucune obligation de mettre à jour ces déclarations de nature prévisionnelle ou de les réviser en fonction d'événements ou d'évolutions futurs.

Le présent document, ainsi que les informations qu'il contient, ne doivent être ni importés ni transférés aux États-Unis d'Amérique (USA) et ne doivent pas être remis à des personnes des Etats-Unis d'Amérique (personnes morales comprises) ni à des publications faisant l'objet d'une diffusion à grande échelle aux Etats-Unis. Les actions de NOVAVEST Real Estate AG ne sont offertes à l'achat ni aux États- Unis ni aux personnes citoyennes des États-Unis. Le présent document ne constitue ni une offre d'achat ni une incitation à la souscription d'actions.

Les informations contenues dans le présent document ne constituent pas une offre de vente ni une sollicitation à une offre d'achat dans des pays, dans lesquels une telle offre ou sollicitation serait illégale en l'absence d'autorisation, d'enregistrement, de dispense d'enregis- trement, d'autorisation ou autres actions.

Le présent document ne constitue pas un prospectus d'émission au sens de l'art. 652a du Code suisse des obligations ou au sens du Règlement de cotation de SIX Swiss Exchange. Toute décision d'achat d'actions de la NOVAVEST Real Estate AG doit reposer exclusi- vement sur les informations contenues dans le prospectus d'émission et de cotation publié par NOVAVEST Real Estate AG.

Les actions décrites sont proposées à la vente au public en Suisse exclusivement. Le présent document ne constitue dans aucun pays ni vis-à-vis d'aucune personne une offre d'achat ou une incitation à l'achat d'actions, dans la mesure où une telle offre ou incitation serait interdite ou non approuvée.

This press release serves informational purposes only. It constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities of NOVAVEST Real Estate AG. This press release does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of Swiss law. Investors should base their decision to purchase or execute subscription rights or to purchase or subscribe for shares of NOVAVEST Real Estate AG only on the official offering prospectus, which will be made available free of charge at the company (Email: info@novavest.ch / Phone +41 (0)44 276 40 53). In addition, investors should also seek advice from their bank or their financial consultants.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. NOVAVEST Real Estate AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

This document and the information contained in this document are not issued in the United States of America (USA) and must not be distributed into the USA or to any US-American person (including legal entities) or to any publication with a general circulation in the USA. The shares of NOVAVEST Real Estate AG may not be offered within the USA or to US-American persons. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase shares or to subscribe for any securities.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities in any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful to offer securities without the respective approval, registration, or the exception of such registration or approvals.

This document does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations nor a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of SIX Swiss Exchange. Any decision to purchase shares of NOVAVEST Real Estate AG must be based only on information published in the offering prospectus, which will be issued by NOVAVEST Real Estate AG.

The shares described in this document will publicly be offered in Switzerland only. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer to purchase shares in any country or to any person, if such an offer would be unlawful or not approved.

NOVAVEST Real Estate AG, Feldeggstrasse 26, CH-8008 Zurich

16 octobre 2019

Page 3 sur 3

La Sté Novavest Real Estate AG a publié ce contenu, le 16 octobre 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le16 octobre 2019 06:12:03 UTC.

