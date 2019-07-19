Connexion
Nouvelle publication trimestrielle : Real Estate Market Overview (uniquement en anglais)

19/07/2019 | 18:00

PRESS RELEASE 19/35

NEW QUARTERLY PUBLICATION: REAL ESTATE MARKET OVERVIEW

We are pleased to inform that in July 2019, the macroprudential policy division of the CSSF has started publishing a quarterly Real Estate Market Overviewcontaining macroeconomic data on residential real estate in Luxembourg. It is supposed to provide a quick and up-to-date overview of the main aggregates in this area to foster transparent discussions on real estate issues. The data sources are major national and international institutions including central banks, statistical agencies and others. The monitor takes a macroprudential risk perspective, focussing on price developments, household debt and credit developments.

Luxembourg, 19 July 2019

La Sté CSSF - Commission de surveillance du secteur financier a publié ce contenu, le 19 juillet 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le19 juillet 2019 15:59:06 UTC.

