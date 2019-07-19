Nouvelle publication trimestrielle : Real Estate Market Overview (uniquement en anglais)

NEW QUARTERLY PUBLICATION: REAL ESTATE MARKET OVERVIEW

We are pleased to inform that in July 2019, the macroprudential policy division of the CSSF has started publishing a quarterly Real Estate Market Overviewcontaining macroeconomic data on residential real estate in Luxembourg. It is supposed to provide a quick and up-to-date overview of the main aggregates in this area to foster transparent discussions on real estate issues. The data sources are major national and international institutions including central banks, statistical agencies and others. The monitor takes a macroprudential risk perspective, focussing on price developments, household debt and credit developments.

Luxembourg, 19 July 2019