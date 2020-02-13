Parlement Européen : Discussioni - Mercoledì 12 febbraio 2020 - Strasburgo - Edizione provvisoria

Ursula von der Leyen,Präsidentin der Kommission. Herr Präsident, meine Damen und Herren Abgeordneten! In der Tat, wir werden nächste Woche den außerordentlichen Europäischen Rat haben, und das ist ein wichtiger Moment für Europa. Die Ausgangsposition ist im Prinzip gut, denn alle drei Institutionen - das Parlament, der Rat und die Kommission - sind sich einig über die strategische Agenda. Wir wissen alle, was auf dem Spiel steht.

Wir haben sehr klare gemeinsame politische Ziele: Europa soll 2050 der erste klimaneutrale Kontinent sein, und zwar nicht nur, weil es um die Gesundheit des Planeten geht - das ist das Hauptziel -, aber auch, weil wir wissen, dass dahinter, wenn wir eine saubere und umweltfreundliche Wirtschaft entwickeln, neue Jobs stehen, die nachhaltig sind und die damit auch Zukunft bedeuten. Wir wollen vom digitalen Wandel in der Welt profitieren, und zwar nicht nur passiv, sondern wir wollen auch aktiv Akteure sein. Und wir wollen die Menschen in Europa stärken, indem wir einerseits den Übergang, der durch die ökologische und digitale Transformation ausgelöst wird, abfedern und andererseits genau das machen, was richtig ist, nämlich investieren in die Bildung und Ausbildung, gerade mit Kompetenzen auf dem ökologischen und digitalen Feld.

Doch uns läuft die Zeit davon, und lassen Sie es mich noch einmal ganz deutlich formulieren: Wenn der Haushalt nicht bald beschlossen wird, dann werden wir im nächsten Jahr nicht in der Lage sein, mit dem neuen Haushalt die neuen Prioritäten tatsächlich auch so zu finanzieren, wie wir uns das alle vorstellen.

And, therefore, after nearly two years of deliberations it is high time now.

All of us must be ready to find common ground. And what is important: we have to find the right balance between old priorities and new priorities. Because if you look at the negotiations, while there are many, many Member States that strongly defend cohesion policies, and rightly so. And there are many Member States that strongly defend the common agricultural policies, and rightly so.

But I also expect to see the same dedication when it comes to defending our new priorities. Because the day the budget will be signed, the day we have agreed on a budget - and I know that - everybody will turn around towards the Parliament and towards the Commission and will ask for: Horizon Europe, will ask for Erasmus, ask for migration funds, for defence, for digitalisation, for infrastructure, you name it. And, therefore, we really have to make sure that these new priorities get the attention they deserve.

We have to deliver on a European budget that is able to invest in digital start-up, to explore the potential of artificial intelligence, to anchor Europe's position as the world's leading research region, to offer young people a better future and all parts of Europe, to address the root causes of migration, to allow us to demonstrate solidarity in cases of humanitarian or natural catastrophes, to allow to build the European Union of security and defence.

But, most of all, we need a budget so that citizens and companies see that we are able to act on climate change. For citizens this is the top priority. For us, it's a challenge, but it's our duty to turn this challenge into an opportunity.

Le succès de ces négociations budgétaires dépendra des moyens que nous nous donnerons de financer notre pacte vert pour l'Europe. Moi, je n'accepterai aucun résultat qui ne garantisse pas qu'au moins 25 % du budget soit consacré à la lutte contre le changement climatique. J'attends un budget qui alloue les nouvelles ressources nécessaires au mécanisme pour une transition juste. La raison en est simple: si nous ne nous donnons pas les moyens nécessaires pour soutenir les régions et les travailleurs les plus exposés aux conséquences économiques et sociales des politiques relatives au changement climatique, nous ne réussirons tout simplement pas à atteindre la neutralité climatique.

Le pacte vert pour l'Europe se fera avec les citoyens européens, avec les chercheurs européens, avec les entreprises européennes, ou il ne se fera pas du tout.

Je pense, tout comme vous, que de nouvelles ressources propres pour l'Union constitueraient une avancée importante. Pour cela, j'ai instamment prié les États membres de tenir pleinement compte de la position du Parlement européen à cet égard. Je suis convaincue que cela donnera un coup d'accélérateur à notre programme commun et allégera la pression exercée sur les budgets nationaux, rendant ainsi possible l'allocation des fonds supplémentaires nécessaires. Ainsi, c'est véritablement une solution gagnant-gagnant que nous recherchons.

Honourable Members, we all know the negotiations will not be easy. As a Union of 27, as you said, we have fewer resources. It's about EUR 75 billion less for the whole 7-years period, but more common challenges that no Member State can solve on its own. And at the same time, expectations towards the next long-term budget of the Union could not be more diverse.

As Members of Parliament, you are well aware of the discussions in your home countries, while you also see the different positions in the Member States of your colleagues. Arriving at an agreement will therefore be a serious challenge. We all know this. But we also know that citizens will not understand it if decision-makers fail to make the funding available for policies needed.

It's our common responsibility in the European Council, and in the European Parliament to deliver for Europe.

(Applause)