Parlement Européen : Highlights - 2017 Commission Discharge Hearing with Commissioners Crețu and Moedas - Committee on Budgetary Control

- to EMPL on European Social Fund Plus - Rapporteur: Georgi Pirinski (S&D)



- to EMPL on European Globalisation Adjustment Fund (EGF) - Rapporteur: Gilles Pargneaux (S&D)

- to ITRE on Establishing Horizon Europe - Rapporteur: Martina Dlabajová (ALDE)

- to ITRE on Establishing the specific programme implementing Horizon Europe - Rapporteur: Martina Dlabajová (ALDE)



- to REGI on European territorial cooperation goal (Interreg) supported by the European Regional Development Fund and external financing instruments - Rapporteur: Arndt Kohn (S&D)



- to JURI/LIBE on Establishment of the Justice programme - Rapporteur: Dennis de Jong (GUE/NGL)

