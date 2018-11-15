Parlement Européen : Highlights - 2017 Commission Discharge Hearing with Commissioners Crețu and Moedas - Committee on Budgetary Control

- to EMPL on European Social Fund Plus - Rapporteur: Georgi Pirinski (S&D)
- to EMPL on European Globalisation Adjustment Fund (EGF) - Rapporteur: Gilles Pargneaux (S&D)
- to ITRE on Establishing Horizon Europe - Rapporteur: Martina Dlabajová (ALDE)
- to ITRE on Establishing the specific programme implementing Horizon Europe - Rapporteur: Martina Dlabajová (ALDE)
- to REGI on European territorial cooperation goal (Interreg) supported by the European Regional Development Fund and external financing instruments - Rapporteur: Arndt Kohn (S&D)
- to JURI/LIBE on Establishment of the Justice programme - Rapporteur: Dennis de Jong (GUE/NGL)
