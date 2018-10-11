Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actualités  >  Economie / Forex  >  Toute l'info

Actualités : Economie / Forex
Toute l'infoSociétésIndices / MarchésEconomie / ForexMat. PremièresTauxBarons de la boursePro. de la financeAgendaSecteurs 
Toute l'infoEconomieDevises / forexStatistiques MacroéconomiquesCryptomonnaiesCybersécuritéCommuniqués

Parlement Européen : Highlights - CONT Workshops - Committee on Budgetary Control

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
11/10/2018 | 14:09
The Committee also voted on CONT opinions to REGI in form of amendments as per Rule 53(4):

- on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the ERDF and on the Cohesion Fund. Rapporteur: Gilles Pargneaux

- on common provisions on the ERDF, the ESF Plus, the Cohesion Fund, and the EMFF and financial rules for those and for the Asylum and Migration Fund, the Internal Security Fund and the Border Management and Visa Instrument, Rapporteur: Iris Hoffmann

The MFF Opinions considered:

- to AFCO INI - State of the debate on the Future of Europe, Rapporteur: Petri Sarvamaa

- to JURI on Establishment of the Justice programme, Rapporteur: Dennis de Jong

- to EMPL on European Social Fund Plus, Rapporteur: Georgi Pisinski

- to EMPL European Globalisation Adjustment Fund (EGF), Rapporteur: Gilles Pargneaux

- to REGI European territorial cooperation goal (Interreg), Rapporteur: Arndt Kohn

La Sté Parlement Européen a publié ce contenu, le 11 octobre 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le11 octobre 2018 12:08:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Dernières actualités "Economie / Forex"
16:14BANQUE DE FRANCE : Publication du premier rapport d’étape du NGFS
PU
15:30USA : Ralentissement de l'inflation en septembre
RE
15:04USA : l'inflation mensuelle ralentit à 0,1% en septembre, 2,3% sur un an (CPI)
AW
15:01USA : hausse inattendue des demandes d'allocations chômage à 214'000
AW
14:49UNION EUROPÉENNE : Une nouvelle stratégie en matière de bioéconomie pour une Europe durable
PU
14:43USA : hausse de 0,1% des prix à la consommation en septembre
CF
14:43USA : les inscriptions hebdomadaires au chômage en hausse
CF
14:33Israël détruit un tunnel à la limite avec la bande de Gaza
RE
14:31Les tensions commerciales, menace pour la croissance
RE
14:31ETATS-UNIS : inscriptions au chômage moins bonnes qu'attendu à 214K
Dernières actualités "Economie / Forex"
Publicité

ACTUALITÉS LES PLUS LUES

1EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : EDF, Ingenico, Dassault, Ubisoft, BMW, Tesla...
2AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : LVMH, Capgemini, bioMérieux, Ferrari, Devoteam...
3CAC 40 : STRATÉGIE : Les valeurs qui sont descendues à la cave, et les autres
4NATIXIS : Natixis lorgne Ingenico, Edenred aussi intéressé
5BIOTECH TIME : Noxxon cherche des fonds, Transgène valide, OSE progresse

ACTUALITÉS QUI IMPACTENT
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
266 846 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.