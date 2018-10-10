Parlement Européen : Highlights - Golden visas and other national schemes providing tax privileges - Special committee on financial crimes, tax evasion and tax avoidance

Exchange of views with Ms Lapecorella, Chair of the Conduct Group (Business Taxation)

03-10-2018 - 12:40

At its meeting of 10 October 2018, the TAX3 Committee will hold an exchange of views with Ms Fabrizia Lapecorella, Chair of the Code of Conduct Group (Business Taxation). The TAX3 Committee has within its remit to assess the methodology, country screening and impact of the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes (EU blacklist of tax havens), the removal of countries from the list, and the sanctions adopted towards listed countries.

