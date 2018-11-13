Parlement Européen : Highlights - Public Hearing with Danièle Nouy, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB - Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs

Economic dialogue and exchange of views with Mario Centeno, Eurogroup President

13-11-2018 - 16:02

On Tuesday 20 November at 10:00, The ECON committee will hold an economic dialogue and exchange of views with Mario Centeno in his capacity of President of the Eurogroup. This meeting will serve as an opportunity to debate on the implementation of the 2018 CSRs and the surveillance of national budgets. It will also give an opportunity to take stock on the ongoing work on completing the EMU.

