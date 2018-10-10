Connexion
Parlement Européen : Highlights - Statement by DROI Chair ahead of World Day against the Death Penalty - Subcommittee on Human Rights

10/10/2018 | 15:39

11 October : Hearing on contemporary forms of slavery in third countries

01-10-2018 - 17:29

[Attachment]

On 11 October the Subcommittee on Human Rights will hold a hearing on contemporary forms of slavery in third countries, which will address the many practices of contemporary slavery such as forced labour, debt bondage, serfdom, child labour, sexual slavery and servile forms of marriage. Experts will also discuss the root causes of slavery and ways in which to effectively eradicate slavery in all its forms.

(Read more)

La Sté Parlement Européen a publié ce contenu, le 10 octobre 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le10 octobre 2018 13:38:02 UTC.

