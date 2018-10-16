Connexion
Parlement Européen : Latest news - ECON committee meetings in October - Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs

16/10/2018 | 18:09

Structured Dialogue with Margrethe Vestager, Commissioner for Competition - 09.10.18

09-10-2018 - 13:19

[Attachment]

On 9 October, ECON Committee held an exchange of views with Commissioner Vestager. During this second and last structured dialogue of 2018, the Commissioner for competition policy presented the latest developments in DG COMP inquiries and activity, in particular in the digital sector and in the area of illegal state aids. The debate provided input and background for ECON's Annual Own-Initiative Report on competition policy, which is planned to be adopted before the end of the year.

La Sté Parlement Européen a publié ce contenu, le 16 octobre 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le16 octobre 2018 16:08:01 UTC.

