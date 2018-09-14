Parlement Européen : Latest news - Latest News - Delegation for relations with the United States

|
14/09/2018 | 09:59
The next D-US meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 16 October 2018 in Brussels;
Lawmakers from the European Parliament and the US Congress met in Sofia, Bulgaria on 29 and 30 June 2018 for the 82nd EU-US inter-parliamentary meeting under the Transatlantic Legislators' Dialogue (TLD). Reaffirming the importance of EU-US legislative cooperation, the parties discussed recent political developments in the EU and the US, foreign policy cooperation in the Western Balkans, cybersecurity and economic cooperation, including trade and energy. Read the full statement:
