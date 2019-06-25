Parlement Européen : Latest news - Latest news - Delegation for relations with Canada

The 40th Inter-Parliamentary meeting (IPM) took place in Strasbourg on 14 March 2019. The Members of the Canadian House of Commons and the European Parliament had rich exchanges of views in two working sessions. In the first working session, Members debated recent political developments in the EU and Canada (such as EP and Canadian elections, including migration and environment/climate change and Brexit). During the second one, they dealt with Trade (CETA implementation and USMCA/trade relationship with the US). A joint statement was also signed by the Co-Presidents after the meeting.

