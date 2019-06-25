Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actualités  >  Economie / Forex  >  Toute l'info

Actualités : Economie / Forex
Toute l'infoSociétésIndices / MarchésEconomie / ForexMat. PremièresTauxBarons de la boursePro. de la financeAgendaSecteurs 
Toute l'infoEconomieDevises / forexStatistiques MacroéconomiquesCryptomonnaiesCybersécuritéCommuniqués

Parlement Européen : Latest news - Latest news - Delegation for relations with Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
25/06/2019 | 16:56

The 40th Inter-Parliamentary meeting (IPM) took place in Strasbourg on 14 March 2019. The Members of the Canadian House of Commons and the European Parliament had rich exchanges of views in two working sessions. In the first working session, Members debated recent political developments in the EU and Canada (such as EP and Canadian elections, including migration and environment/climate change and Brexit). During the second one, they dealt with Trade (CETA implementation and USMCA/trade relationship with the US). A joint statement was also signed by the Co-Presidents after the meeting.

La Sté Parlement Européen a publié ce contenu, le 25 juin 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le25 juin 2019 14:55:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Dernières actualités "Economie / Forex"
17:35GENERAL ELECTRIC : Le gouvernement veut que GE révise son plan social à Belfort
RE
17:20USA : les ventes de maisons neuves baissent en mai pour le 2e mois d'affilée
AW
17:16Résumé des principales informations économiques du mardi 25 juin 2019
AW
17:00USA : la confiance des consommateurs au plus bas depuis près de 2 ans
AW
16:56PARLEMENT EUROPÉEN : Latest news - Latest news - Delegation for relations with Canada
PU
16:18USA : -7,8% de ventes de logements neufs en mai
CF
16:12USA : chute de l'indice de confiance du Conference Board
CF
16:01ETATS-UNIS : indice manufacturier Richmond moins bon qu'attendu à 3
16:01ETATS-UNIS : confiance des consommateurs moins bonne qu'attendu à 121.5
16:01ETATS-UNIS : ventes de logements neufs moins bonnes qu'attendu à 626K
Dernières actualités "Economie / Forex"
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data
Audience certifiée par