Parlement Européen : Latest news - What's new? - Committee on Employment and Social Affairs

Committee votes: Coordination of social security systems, European Labour Authority

23-11-2018 - 10:50

During the EMPL meeting on 20 November, the EMPL Members voted on the draft report of Guillaume Balas (S&D) on the Coordination of social security systems. The modernised rules for coordinating social security systems, adopted by the Employment and Social Affairs Committee on Tuesday, focused on facilitating labour mobility while safeguarding rights in cross-border situations, by determining under which country's system a person is insured (i.e. paying contributions and receiving benefits).

