RCI BANQUE S.A. : RENOUVELLEMENT DES PROGRAMMES NEU CP ET NEU MTN ET DU LABEL STEP DU NEU CP

July 27th, 2018

RCI BANQUE S.A.: UPDATE OF NEU CP AND NEU MTN PROGRAMMES, RENEWAL OF NEU CP STEP LABEL

RCI Banque S.A. updated the Information Memorandum of its Negotiable European Commercial Paper (NEU CP) programme and the Information Memorandum of its Negotiable European Medium-Term Note (NEU MTN) programme.

Both documentations were approved by the Banque de France and are available on its website under the following link: https://www.banque-france.fr/politique-monetaire/marche-des-titres-negociables-a-court-et-moyen-terme/liste-des-emetteurs.html?emet=11188&detail=ok

RCI Banque S.A. Negotiable European Commercial Paper (NEU CP) programme benefited from the renewal of its STEP label (0000070) and is available on STEP website under the following link: https://www.stepmarket.org/web/directory/more-info.html?label_id=7

