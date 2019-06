June 06th, 2019

RCI BANQUE S.A.: UPDATE OF ECP PROGRAMME, RENEWAL OF ECP STEP LABEL

RCI Banque S.A. updated the Information Memorandum of its Euro-Commercial Paper (ECP) programme.

RCI Banque S.A. Euro-Commercial Paper (ECP) programme benefited from the renewal of its STEP label (0001554) and is available on STEP website under the following link: https://www.stepmarket.org/web/directory/more-info.html?label_id=216

