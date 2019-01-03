RCI Banque : Emission de 750 Millions d'euros d'obligations à taux fixe d'échéance 2024

Le 03 janvier 2019

RCI BANQUE : EMISSION DE 750 MILLIONS D'EUROS D'OBLIGATIONS A TAUX FIXE D'ECHEANCE 2024

RCI Banque annonce l'émission d'un emprunt obligataire de 750 millions d'Euro à 5,5 ans portant un coupon de 2.00%.

Cette opération a recueilli un livre d'ordre d'environ 1.15 Md€ en provenance de 116 souscripteurs.

Dans un marché volatile, l'intérêt des investisseurs pour cette nouvelle transaction démontre une nouvelle fois leur confiance dans la solidité financière de l'entreprise et leur capacité à accompagner sa croissance.

