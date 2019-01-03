Connexion
RCI Banque : Emission de 750 Millions d'euros d'obligations à taux fixe d'échéance 2024

0
03/01/2019 | 17:35

Le 03 janvier 2019

RCI BANQUE : EMISSION DE 750 MILLIONS D'EUROS D'OBLIGATIONS A TAUX FIXE D'ECHEANCE 2024

RCI Banque annonce l'émission d'un emprunt obligataire de 750 millions d'Euro à 5,5 ans portant un coupon de 2.00%.

Cette opération a recueilli un livre d'ordre d'environ 1.15 Md€ en provenance de 116 souscripteurs.

Dans un marché volatile, l'intérêt des investisseurs pour cette nouvelle transaction démontre une nouvelle fois leur confiance dans la solidité financière de l'entreprise et leur capacité à accompagner sa croissance.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RCI Banque via Globenewswire
