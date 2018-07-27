Le 27 juillet 2018,

RCI Banque : " Rapport PILIER III 1er semestre 2018"

Le rapport « PILIER III » du 1er semestre 2018 du groupe RCI BANQUE

est désormais disponible sur le site Internet www.rcibs.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: RCI Banque via Globenewswire

