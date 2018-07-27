Connexion
RCI Banque : Mise à disposition du "Rapport Pilier III - 1er semester 2018"

27/07/2018 | 15:01

Le 27 juillet 2018,

RCI Banque : " Rapport PILIER III 1er semestre 2018"

Le rapport « PILIER III » du 1er semestre 2018 du groupe RCI BANQUE
est désormais disponible sur le site Internet www.rcibs.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RCI Banque via Globenewswire
