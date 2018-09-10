Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actualités  >  Sociétés  >  Toute l'info

Actualités : Sociétés
Toute l'infoSociétésIndices / MarchésEconomie / ForexMat. PremièresTauxBarons de la boursePro. de la financeAgendaSecteurs
Toute l'info
Recommandations des analystes
Rumeurs
Introductions
Opérations capitalistiques
Nouveaux contrats
Profits warnings
Nominations
Communiqués
Evénements
Opérations sur titre

SFIL : Rapport financier semestriel 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
10/09/2018 | 14:33

Issy-les-Moulineaux, le 10 septembre 2018

RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2018

SFIL annonce que son Rapport Financier Semestriel 2018 a été déposé à l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) le 10 septembre 2018 et qu'il peut être consulté sur son site internet http://sfil.fr/infos-financieres/publications/ (rubrique : Rapports financiers).



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SFIL via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Dernières actualités "Sociétés"
15:45AT&T : 'La Nonne' en tête du box-office mondial ce week-end
CF
15:39RAPPORT IARD : dans leur lutte contre la consommation nocive d'alcool
PU
15:39EDF : François de Rugy ravive la spéculation concernant une scission
AO
15:32BOMBARDIER : Biman Bangladesh Airlines commande trois Q400
CF
15:24LESLIE MOONVES : CBS a négocié le départ de son directeur général Leslie Moonves
AO
15:23Romande Energie inaugure la première centrale à gazéification de Suisse
AW
15:13DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : T-Systems va supprimer 5.600 emplois en Allemagne
RE
15:11DIESELGATE : VW face à ses investisseurs devant la justice
RE
15:05GSK : doit composer avec un refus de la FDA
CF
15:04ALSTOM : contrat de 315 mio EUR pour le métro de Bombay
AW
Dernières actualités "Sociétés"
Publicité

ACTUALITÉS LES PLUS LUES

1AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : BNP Paribas, bioMérieux, Société Générale, Crédit Suisse...
2ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : A suivre aujourd'hui
3L'ACTU DES TECHNOS : Trump conseiller d'Apple, hémorragie chez Tesla
4INNATE PHARMA : INNATE PHARMA : va présenter des données mises à jour
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Richemont réintroduit un poste de DG sur fond de ..

ACTUALITÉS QUI IMPACTENT
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
262 723 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.