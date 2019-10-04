Solutions 30 : communiqué de presse

Communiqué de presse
Solutions 30 a pris connaissance des récents articles de presse parus dans la section Alphaville du Financial Times.
Solutions 30 confirme que tous ses états financiers ont été audités par ses commissaires aux comptes, qui n’ont jamais émis de réserve.
Les états financiers de la société sont préparés en français, y compris les rapports d’audit. Ils sont disponibles dans les rapports financiers en français de la société et consultables sur son site Internet : www.solutions30.com
Les traductions de ces rapports financiers ne sont faites, comme c’est de coutume, qu’à titre informatif et par comodité pour les lecteurs anglo-saxons.
