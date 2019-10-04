Connexion
Solutions 30 : communiqué de presse

04/10/2019 | 13:25

Communiqué de presse

 

Solutions 30 a pris connaissance des récents articles de presse parus dans la section Alphaville du Financial Times.

Solutions 30 confirme que tous ses états financiers ont été audités par ses commissaires aux comptes, qui n’ont jamais émis de réserve.

Les états financiers de la société sont préparés en français, y compris les rapports d’audit. Ils sont disponibles dans les rapports financiers en français de la société et consultables sur son site Internet : www.solutions30.com

Les traductions de ces rapports financiers ne sont faites, comme c’est de coutume, qu’à titre informatif et par comodité pour les lecteurs anglo-saxons.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 8,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 104,057,392 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN FR0013379484 – code ALS30) as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the XETRA e-listing system (FR0013379484 – code 30L3). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME
For more information, visit our website: www.solutions30.com

Contacts

      -             

Solutions 30Listing Sponsor
Nezha CalligaroHervé Guyot
+352 2 837 1389 | nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com
+33 (0)1 45 63 68 60 | hguyot@genesta-finance.com
Investor Relations – FrancePress Relations
Nathalie BoumendilSamuel Beaupain
+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | investor.relations@solutions30.com
+352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com
Investor Relations – Europe & USA 
John Klein 
+44 (0)793 9230 260 | john.klein@solutions30.com
 

